AP PHOTOS: Unrest grips Israel as the parliament adopts a law weakening the Supreme Court

A demonstrator waves a colored Israeli flag during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament was set to vote on a key part of the plan. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
1 of 23 | 




Israeli police disperse demonstrators blocking the road leading to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament is expected to vote on a key part of the plan. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
2 of 23 | 




Israeli police disperse demonstrators blocking the road leading to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament is expected to vote on a key part of the plan. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
3 of 23 | 




Demonstrators wave large Israeli flag during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament is expected to vote on a key part of the plan. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
4 of 23 | 




Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament was set to vote on a key part of the plan. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
5 of 23 | 




Israeli police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament is expected to vote on a key part of the plan. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
6 of 23 | 




Israeli border police officers scuffle with demonstrators during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. The demonstration came hours before parliament was set to vote on a key part of the plan. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
7 of 23 | 




Israeli police disperse demonstrators blocking a road during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
8 of 23 | 




A person stands in front of an Israeli police water cannon being used to disperse demonstrators blocking a road during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
9 of 23 | 




Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a road during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
10 of 23 | 




Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a road during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
11 of 23 | 




Demonstrators protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Monday, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
12 of 23 | 




Demonstrators protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Monday, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
13 of 23 | 




Demonstrators protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Monday, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
14 of 23 | 




Riot police tries to clear demonstrators with a water cannon during a protest against plans by Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Monday, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
15 of 23 | 




Demonstrators protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Monday, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
16 of 23 | 




Demonstrators block the traffic on a highway crossing the city during a protest against plans by Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Monday, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
17 of 23 | 




An injured demonstrator is dragged by police to be detained during a protest against plans by Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Monday, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
18 of 23 | 




Riot police use water cannon to clear demonstrators with a water canon during a protest against plans by Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Monday, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
19 of 23 | 




Demonstrators block the traffic on a highway crossing the city during a protest against plans by Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Monday, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
20 of 23 | 




Riot police uses water cannons to try to clear demonstrators during a protest against plans by Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Monday, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
21 of 23 | 




An injured demonstrator is helped after being hurt during clashes with riot police during a protest against plans by Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Monday, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
22 of 23 | 




Demonstrators block the traffic on a highway crossing the city during a protest against plans by Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Monday, July 24, 2023. Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's divisive plan to reshape the country's justice system despite massive protests that have exposed unprecedented fissures in Israeli society. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
23 of 23 | 




By The Associated Press
 
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli government’s adoption of the first part of a controversial judicial overhaul on Monday unleashed turbulence in the streets of Israel and in the halls of the Knesset.

The approval of the major change in the law by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government capped a seven-month campaign to weaken the judiciary that has sparked the biggest protests in Israeli history and sown bitter divisions in Israeli society.

On the day of the vote, Israeli protesters camped outside the parliament building, with some even sleeping in tents after marching from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in the scorching heat. Demonstrators — young, old, secular, religious — formed human chains to block roads leading to the Knesset. Hundreds of thousands of protesters poured into the streets of Tel Aviv overnight, shouting for democracy and waving blue-and-white national flags.

Police officers responded with force, making dozens of arrests, spraying water hoses at protesters and pushing them back.

For protesters, the series of laws that curb the Supreme Court’s power marked a frightening step toward autocracy, eroding the only check on majority rule in Israel. For supporters of Netanyahu’s government, the changes restore power to elected officials and reduce the authority of unelected judges.