(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
World News

Thousands of Israelis cripple Tel Aviv highway to support police chief ousted by Netanyahu ally

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking the freeway during protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Protesters took to the streets in support of Tel Aviv's police chief, who announced his resignation on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
1 of 10 | 

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking the freeway during protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Protesters took to the streets in support of Tel Aviv’s police chief, who announced his resignation on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking the freeway during protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Protesters took to the streets in support of Tel Aviv's police chief, who announced his resignation on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
2 of 10 | 

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking the freeway during protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Protesters took to the streets in support of Tel Aviv’s police chief, who announced his resignation on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking the freeway during protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Protesters took to the streets in support of Tel Aviv's police chief, who announced his resignation on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
3 of 10 | 

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking the freeway during protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Protesters took to the streets in support of Tel Aviv’s police chief, who announced his resignation on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, block the freeway in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Thousands of protesters have blocked Tel Aviv's main highway and major intersections across Israel, in a spontaneous outburst of anger following the ouster of the city's popular police chief. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
4 of 10 | 

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, block the freeway in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Thousands of protesters have blocked Tel Aviv’s main highway and major intersections across Israel, in a spontaneous outburst of anger following the ouster of the city’s popular police chief. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, block the freeway in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Thousands of protesters have blocked Tel Aviv's main highway and major intersections across Israel, in a spontaneous outburst of anger following the ouster of the city's popular police chief. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
5 of 10 | 

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, block the freeway in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Thousands of protesters have blocked Tel Aviv’s main highway and major intersections across Israel, in a spontaneous outburst of anger following the ouster of the city’s popular police chief. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, block the freeway in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Thousands of protesters have blocked Tel Aviv's main highway and major intersections across Israel, in a spontaneous outburst of anger following the ouster of the city's popular police chief. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
6 of 10 | 

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, block the freeway in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Thousands of protesters have blocked Tel Aviv’s main highway and major intersections across Israel, in a spontaneous outburst of anger following the ouster of the city’s popular police chief. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking the freeway during protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Protesters took to the streets in support of Tel Aviv's police chief, who announced his resignation on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
7 of 10 | 

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking the freeway during protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Protesters took to the streets in support of Tel Aviv’s police chief, who announced his resignation on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
8 of 10 | 

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
9 of 10 | 

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
10 of 10 | 

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ODED BALILTY
 
Share

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Thousands of protesters on Wednesday blocked Tel Aviv’s main highway and major roads and intersections across Israel in a spontaneous outburst of anger following the forced resignation of the city’s popular police chief.

Ami Eshed announced late Wednesday that he was leaving the Israeli police force under what he said was political pressure. Eshed has regularly clashed with the country’s hard-line national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has demanded that police take a tougher stance against months of anti-government protests.

“I am paying an intolerably heavy personal price for my choice to avert a civil war,” Eshed said.

Other news
Mounted police disperse demonstrators trying to block the entrance to Israel's main international airport during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, July 3, 2023. Thousands of Israelis blocked traffic and snarled movement at the country's main international airport. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israelis protest at international airport against judicial overhaul plan
Thousands of Israelis blocked traffic and snarled movement at the country’s main international airport, in the latest mass demonstration over Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious planned judicial overhaul that has divided the nation.
FILE - Israeli military reservists protest against the plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, on a freeway from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, on Feb. 9, 2023. Dozens of reservists from the Israeli Air Force have released a letter renewing threats to refuse to show up for duty if the government moves ahead with a contentious plan to overhaul the country's judiciary. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File)
Dozens of Israeli air force vets threaten not to serve after Netanyahu resumes judicial overhaul
Dozens of Israeli air force reservists say they won’t show up for duty if the right-wing government moves ahead with a contentious plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, talks with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, left, during the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 25, 2023.(Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP)
Netanyahu says China has invited him for a state visit
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has received an invitation for an official visit to China but didn’t disclose whether or when the trip would take place.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, arrives at the District Court in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan was testifying Sunday at Netanyahu’s corruption trial to answer questions about an alleged “supply line” of champagne and cigars funneled to the Israeli leader and his wife said to have been in exchange for help with Milchan’s personal and business needs. Milchan appeared by videoconference from the English city of Brighton. (Atef Safadi/Pool Photo via AP)
Hollywood mogul acknowledges gifts to Netanyahu may have been ‘excessive’ in 2nd day of testimony
A billionaire Israeli movie mogul has taken the stand for a second day in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial.

Thousands of people blocked the Ayalon Highway, halting traffic on the normally bustling thruway. The protesters, many holding blue and white Israeli flags, blew horns, danced in the street and lit multiple bonfires. Police, some mounted on horseback, attempted to push back the crowds, at times using a water cannon.

During a live news broadcast, a motorist drove his car through a crowd of protesters, striking one man and send him crumpling to the ground. The driver was reportedly arrested.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government announced plans in January to overhaul the country’s judicial system. The protests have blocked roads, disrupted the country’s main airport and thronged major cities.

Netanyahu and his allies came to power after November’s election, Israel’s fifth in under four years, all of which were largely referendums on the longtime leader’s fitness to serve while facing corruption charges.

Netanyahu, whose corruption trial has dragged on for nearly three years, and his allies in his nationalist religious government say the overhaul is needed to rein in an overly interventionist judiciary and restore power to elected officials.

Critics say the plan would upend Israel’s delicate system of checks and balances and push the country toward dictatorship by concentrating power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies.

Netanyahu suspended the overhaul in March after mass protests erupted when he tried to fire his defense minister for challenging the plan.

But talks with the political opposition fizzled last month, and Netanyahu’s allies have begun moving ahead with the plan again.

Ben-Gvir responded to the resignation, saying politics had “infiltrated the most senior ranks” of the police force and that Eshed had made a “complete surrender” to leftist politicians.