FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Stock market today
FILE - Crime scene investigators use metal detectors to search a marsh for the remains of Shannan Gilbert, Dec. 12, 2011 in Oak Beach, New York. A Long Island architect has been charged, Friday, July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (James Carbone/Newsday via AP, Pool, File)
Storage facility searched in Gilgo Beach killings
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Deadly flash flooding in the Northeast
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
World News

Israel’s governing coalition presses ahead with plan to overhaul courts ahead of expected protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, waves to the media as he arrives to the cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, left, and cabinet secretary Yossi Fuchs, right, attend a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, chairs a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, chairs a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool)
By TIA GOLDENBERG
 
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s governing coalition pushed ahead on Monday with its contentious plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary, despite growing opposition from within the country’s military and a wave of mass protests expected this week.

A parliamentary committee was preparing a bill that would limit judicial oversight on some government decisions, legislation that has sparked intensifying criticism from military reservists in elite units, including the air force and cyberwarfare.

Many have warned they will not show up for duty if the overhaul moves ahead. Reservists, who make up the backbone of the country’s mostly compulsory military, played a key role in prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pause the overhaul plan earlier this year.

Other news
Israeli security forces inspect the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Tekoa, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Israeli authorities say a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a car in the occupied West Bank wounding three including two girls and sparking a manhunt. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Palestinian gunman opens fire on a car in the occupied West Bank, wounding 3, including 2 girls
Israeli authorities say a Palestinian gunman opened fire on a car in the occupied West Bank and wounded three Israelis.
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Netanyahu's office says he has been rushed to a hospital but that is in “good condition” as he undergoes a medical evaluation. The Israeli leader’s office said he was being treated on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Israel’s Sheba Hospital, near Tel Aviv. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Israel’s Netanyahu is discharged from hospital after an overnight stay following a dizzy spell
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he was discharged after an overnight hospital stay for check-ups and monitoring following a dizzy spell.
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Netanyahu's office says he has been rushed to a hospital but that is in “good condition” as he undergoes a medical evaluation. The Israeli leader’s office said he was being treated on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Israel’s Sheba Hospital, near Tel Aviv. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Israel’s Netanyahu is rushed to hospital for dehydration. Hours later, he says he feels ‘very good’
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he feels “very good.” He will spend the night in the hospital, according to his office, and a weekly cabinet meeting scheduled for Sunday will be pushed to Monday.
Residents dig a grave at a cemetery on the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Wazzani with the walled northern part of Ghajar village in the background, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The little village of Ghajar has been a point of contention between Israel and Lebanon for years, split in two by the border between Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The dispute has begun to heat up again.(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Moves at a small border village hike Israel-Hezbollah tensions at a time of regional jitters
A longtime dispute between Israel and Lebanon over a small border village is beginning to heat up. Israel has been building a wall around a part of Ghajar village that lies inside Lebanon.

In response to the legislation, which is expected to go before a final parliamentary vote early next week, a large protest movement is expected to stage a “day of disruption” on Tuesday. These days of mass protest in the past have snarled traffic, choked the terminal at Israel’s main international airport and descended into clashes between police and demonstrators.

The judicial overhaul, advanced by Netanyahu’s nationalist and religious government, has deeply divided Israel, plunging it into one of its worst domestic crises and even sparking concern from its most important ally, the U.S.

Netanyahu paused the overhaul in March, facing a wave of mass protests, labor strikes that halted outgoing flights and many other sectors and pledges by military reservists to not show up for duty if the legislation advanced. Similar pressures are reemerging as the government resumes legislating the overhaul.

The government says the plan is meant to rein in what it sees as an overly interventionist judicial system and restore power to elected officials. Critics say the plan would upend Israel’s delicate system of checks and balances and push the country toward autocracy. They also say Netanyahu has a conflict of interest by trying to shake up the justice system when he is on trial for corruption charges.

Speaking at a meeting of his Cabinet on Monday, a day after being discharged from hospital for a dizzy spell, Netanyahu defended the overhaul and the bill moving forward now, which would prevent Israel’s courts from scrutinizing the “reasonability” of decisions made by elected officials.

He also slammed the recent wave of opposition from within the military.

“In a democracy, the military is subordinate to the elected government and not the other way around,” he said. “Insubordination is contrary to democracy and contrary to the law.”

A rising tide of criticism from within the military earlier this year prompted the country’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant, to oppose the overhaul. His dissension led to Netanyahu firing him, which sparked the mass protests that forced the Israeli leader to freeze the legal changes and reinstate Gallant.

The government is moving forward with the plan after talks to find a compromise with opposition political parties failed. The legislation’s advance also comes despite warnings from across Israeli society that the overhaul would hurt the country’s economy, its military capabilities and tear apart its delicate social fabric. Israel’s currency, the shekel, has tumbled in value this year after the plan was unveiled.

The “reasonability standard” allows the court to review key government decisions in order to protect against improper appointments and potential corruption. It was used by the Supreme Court earlier this year to strike down the appointment of a Netanyahu ally as interior minister because of a past conviction for bribery and a 2021 plea deal for tax evasion.

The government says the standard is arbitrary and overused by the courts to cancel decisions made by elected officials.

Critics say removing the standard would allow the government to appoint unqualified cronies to important positions without without oversight. They also say that it could clear the way for Netanyahu to fire the current attorney general — seen by supporters as a bulwark against the overhaul plan — or appoint legal officials who could ease his way out of the corruption charges he is facing in an ongoing trial.