World News

AP Month in Pictures: Middle East

The classmates of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh carry her body during her funeral in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Naghniyeh died from wounds sustained in an Israeli military raid on Monday that triggered some of the fiercest fighting with Palestinian militants in years. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
The classmates of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh carry her body during her funeral in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Naghniyeh died from wounds sustained in an Israeli military raid on Monday that triggered some of the fiercest fighting with Palestinian militants in years. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Palestinians try to extinguish a car after Israeli security forces raided the Balata refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank after their alleged failure to arrest a wanted militant in the heavily militarized camp near Nablus Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Palestinians try to extinguish a car after Israeli security forces raided the Balata refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank after their alleged failure to arrest a wanted militant in the heavily militarized camp near Nablus Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Palestinians protest against an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, along the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Palestinians protest against an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, along the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City, Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Palestinians inspect the ruins of the house belonging to the family of Palestinian Kamal Jouri, which was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Nablus Thursday, June 22, 2023. Jouri is accused of shooting and killing an IDF soldier last year near Nablus. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Palestinians inspect the ruins of the house belonging to the family of Palestinian Kamal Jouri, which was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Nablus Thursday, June 22, 2023. Jouri is accused of shooting and killing an IDF soldier last year near Nablus. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Palestinian children walk past a mural in a house destroyed in recent fighting with Israel in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Palestinian children walk past a mural in a house destroyed in recent fighting with Israel in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

A Lebanese soldier points a rocket-propelled grenade toward an Israeli tank in the disputed Kfar Chouba hills along the border, south Lebanon, Friday, June 9, 2023. Israeli soldiers fired tear gas to disperse scores of protesters who pelted the troops with stones along the border with Lebanon Friday. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)
A Lebanese soldier points a rocket-propelled grenade toward an Israeli tank in the disputed Kfar Chouba hills along the border, south Lebanon, Friday, June 9, 2023. Israeli soldiers fired tear gas to disperse scores of protesters who pelted the troops with stones along the border with Lebanon Friday. (AP Photo/Mohammad Zaatari)

A Palestinian child poses with a weapon at an arms show of the ruling Hamas group's military wing at Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
A Palestinian child poses with a weapon at an arms show of the ruling Hamas group’s military wing at Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

The body of a Palestinian gunman is seen covered in a black plastic bag at the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank Israeli settlement of Eli, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
The body of a Palestinian gunman is seen covered in a black plastic bag at the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank Israeli settlement of Eli, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Women and children wait for free food at a distribution point in Lahore, Pakistan, on Tuesday, June. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Women and children wait for free food at a distribution point in Lahore, Pakistan, on Tuesday, June. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Muslim worshippers gather for Eid al-Adha prayer in Jaffa, a mixed Arab-Jewish area of Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Muslim worshippers gather for Eid al-Adha prayer in Jaffa, a mixed Arab-Jewish area of Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

People swim in the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
People swim in the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Pakistani youths jump into a canal to beat the heat in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Pakistani youths jump into a canal to beat the heat in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

People enjoy high tide waves on the Arabian Sea in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
People enjoy high tide waves on the Arabian Sea in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

A Palestinian woman stands in the waves of the Mediterranean Sea during the Eid Al Adha festival at the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A Palestinian woman stands in the waves of the Mediterranean Sea during the Eid Al Adha festival at the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Water is sprayed on Muslim pilgrims as they pray on the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Water is sprayed on Muslim pilgrims as they pray on the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Palestinians enjoy the day on the beach in the Mediterranean Sea during a heat wave in Gaza City, Friday, June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Palestinians enjoy the day on the beach in the Mediterranean Sea during a heat wave in Gaza City, Friday, June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Palestinians enjoy the day on the beach during the Eid Al Adha festival in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Palestinians enjoy the day on the beach during the Eid Al Adha festival in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

People gather to watch a sea turtle released into the Mediterranean Sea at Beit Yanai beach, Israel, on World Sea Turtle Day Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
People gather to watch a sea turtle released into the Mediterranean Sea at Beit Yanai beach, Israel, on World Sea Turtle Day Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Men wrestle on the outskirts of Herat, Afghanistan, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Men wrestle on the outskirts of Herat, Afghanistan, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

People dance in a Pride party as part of the annual Pride Week events in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
People dance in a Pride party as part of the annual Pride Week events in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

By The Associated Press
 
Violence continued in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip between Israeli security forces and Palestinian militants. The gallery also shows how people coped with the heat wave around the region and during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia; poverty in Pakistan; and the Pride party in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan in June 2023.

Oded Balilty, AP chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, deputy news director for photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, curated the gallery.

