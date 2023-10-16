AP PHOTOS: Scenes of pain and grief on war’s 10th day

Thousands dead and thousands more wounded or missing. As the war between Israel and Hamas rages, the countless individual lives upended by the conflict can be overshadowed by the enormity of the toll.

But in streets and shelters, homes and hospital wards, moments with those affected offer stark reminders of that impact.

Palestinians look for survivors after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Inside the emergency room of a hospital in Gaza City, a Palestinian boy, his face covered in blood, sits on the floor waiting his turn for medical treatment. Inside a post-mortem room in Tel Aviv, a pathologist leans over an exam table, marking a bag holding the remains of one of the Israelis killed by militants.

Even as Palestinians, seeking refuge from Israeli airstrikes, take shelter inside a school in the city of Khan Younis, some of the Americans trapped in Israel when war broke out get ready to board an emergency evacuation vessel, in hopes of reaching home.

Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

U.S. citizens make their way to board an emergency evacuation ship bound for Cyprus at the port of Haifa, Israel, as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Palestinians take shelter from Israeli bombardment at a school in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct.16, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Israeli soldiers patrol along a road near the border between Israel and Lebanon, in Israel, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing in the Gaza Strip, on Monday, Oct.16, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Liyam 20, pays respects at the grave of his fellow commander at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, center, and members of his cabinet pray for the victims killed during the latest Israel-Hamas war, at the start of a cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Jaafar Ashtiyeh/Pool Photo via AP)

An injured Palestinian boy sits on the floor at the emergency room of the al-Shifa Hospital, waiting to receive treatment for his wounds following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

A forensic expert marks the body bag of an Israeli killed by Hamas militants in the National Center for Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gideon Markowicz)

Mourners attend the funeral of Israeli soldier Amitai Zvim, killed by Hamas militants, at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Israeli soldiers get ready to patrol along a road near the border between Israel and Lebanon, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)