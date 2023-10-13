AP PHOTOS: Scenes of grief and desperation on war’s 7th day

Turmoil and misery, anger and anguish.

Not even a week has passed since war exploded across Israel and neighboring Gaza. But on both sides of the heavily fortified border, the pain and fear of war is visceral. That is evident in moments easily overlooked in the chaos.

Palestinian medics help a man wounded in Israeli strikes to in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ali Mahmoud)

In Tel Aviv, a young woman, alone in the dark, crouches to light one of scores of candles kindled in memory of the hundreds of Israelis killed in a brutal assault by Hamas militants. In Gaza, medics lean over a man half-buried in the rubble of a building hit by one of countless Israeli airstrikes punishing the enclave, his face dusted in pulverized concrete.

Palestinians rescue a wounded man from the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

As sirens warn of yet another rocket attack, an Israeli father wraps his little boy in his arms and hunkers in the dirt. With Israel’s military warning Palestinians to vacate the northern half of Gaza, flatbed trucks filled with frightened residents wind through traffic in search of refuge.

A Palestinian wounded in Israeli strikes is brought to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ali Mahmoud)

Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an unprecedented evacuation warning to a population of over 1 million people in northern Gaza and Gaza City to seek refuge in the south ahead of a possible Israeli ground invasion, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

A Palestinian baby wounded in Israeli strikes is treated at Al-Najar hospital in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Israelis take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip in Rehovot, Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Dor Kedmi)

U.N. peacekeepers patrol on the Lebanese side of the Lebanon-Israel border in the southern village of Kfar Kila, with the Israeli town of Metula in the background, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

A journalist’s car burns after it was hit by Israeli shelling in the Alma al-Shaab border village with Israel, south Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Israeli soldiers inspect the site of a music festival near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, Friday. Oct. 13, 2023. At least 260 Israeli festival-goers were killed during the attack by Hamas gunmen last Saturday. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israelis inspect damaged cars after they were hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

An Israeli border police officer aims his gun during clashes with Palestinians in east Jerusalem, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli forces following a demonstration in support of the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

The bodies of Israelis killed in an unprecedented Hamas attack are gathered for identification at a military base in Ramla, Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zweigenberg)

