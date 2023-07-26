In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again
In this photo provided by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, rescuers tend to a long-finned pilot whales, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after nearly 100 whales beached themselves at Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia. Volunteers worked frantically on a second day to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves but more than 50 have already died. (DBCA via AP)
Nearly 100 whales are beached in Australia
Wrexham forward Paul Mullin stays on the field after an injury during the first half of a club friendly soccer match against Manchester United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin injured
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
World News

Palestinian man killed by Israeli troops during arrest raid in West Bank refugee camp

Palestinians mourn around the body of Mohammed Nada, 23, at the hospital's morgue ahead of his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Israeli troops entered the Al-Ein refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday and arrested a man suspected of shooting at an Israeli bus earlier this week. During the incident, Nada was shot in the chest and later died of his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Palestinians mourn around the body of Mohammed Nada, 23, at the hospital’s morgue ahead of his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Israeli troops entered the Al-Ein refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday and arrested a man suspected of shooting at an Israeli bus earlier this week. During the incident, Nada was shot in the chest and later died of his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Palestinians carry the body of Mohammed Nada, 23, at the hospital's morgue ahead of his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Israeli troops entered the Al-Ein refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday and arrested a man suspected of shooting at an Israeli bus earlier this week. During the incident, Nada was shot in the chest and later died of his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Palestinians carry the body of Mohammed Nada, 23, at the hospital’s morgue ahead of his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Israeli troops entered the Al-Ein refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday and arrested a man suspected of shooting at an Israeli bus earlier this week. During the incident, Nada was shot in the chest and later died of his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Palestinians mourn around the body of Mohammed Nada, 23, at the hospital's morgue ahead of his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Israeli troops entered the Al-Ein refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday and arrested a man suspected of shooting at an Israeli bus earlier this week. During the incident, Nada was shot in the chest and later died of his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Palestinians mourn around the body of Mohammed Nada, 23, at the hospital’s morgue ahead of his funeral in the West Bank city of Nablus, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Israeli troops entered the Al-Ein refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday and arrested a man suspected of shooting at an Israeli bus earlier this week. During the incident, Nada was shot in the chest and later died of his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli troops during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the latest bloodshed in one of the most violent stretches of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in years.

Israeli forces entered the Al-Ein refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus and arrested a suspected militant, the army said. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said another man was killed during clashes with troops that surrounded a house in the refugee camp.

During the incident, Mohammed Nada, 23, was shot in the chest and later died of his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Wednesday’s incident came a day after Israeli troops killed three Palestinian gunmen who opened fire on soldiers near Nablus.

Israeli-Palestinian fighting has surged in the occupied West Bank, which Israel captured from Jordan in the 1967 Mideast war. Palestinians seek the territory, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, for a hoped-for future state.

In recent months, the West Bank has witnessed a volatile mix of the rise of local armed Palestinian groups carrying out frequent shooting attacks against Israelis and near-daily Israeli military raids that have increasingly turned deadly.

Earlier this month, Israel’s most forceful incursion into the West Bank in nearly two decades killed 12 Palestinians — at least 8 of them militants — and one Israeli soldier.

So far this year, over 161 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank — the highest death toll in over a decade. Around half of them were affiliated with militant groups and killed in fighting during Israeli military raids, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions as well as innocent bystanders have also been killed.

Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis have killed at least 25 people this year.