Israeli parliament gives initial OK to measure limiting the Supreme Court’s oversight powers

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna recovering following ICU stay
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
FILE - A child holds a PRIME Hydration drink, which contains no caffeine, prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. PRIME also makes a highly caffeinated energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children and is facing scrutiny from federal lawmakers and health experts. On Sunday, July 9, 2023, Sen. Chuck Schumer called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FDA investigating Logan Paul’s energy drink
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
World News

Israeli parliament gives initial OK to measure limiting the Supreme Court’s oversight powers

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, speaks to Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem,Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
1 of 5 | 

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, speaks to Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem,Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , center, listens to Israel's Minister of Energy Israel Katz and Israel's Minister of Justice Yariv Levin, left, and Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
2 of 5 | 

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , center, listens to Israel’s Minister of Energy Israel Katz and Israel’s Minister of Justice Yariv Levin, left, and Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on a mobile phone as he sits at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem,Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
3 of 5 | 

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on a mobile phone as he sits at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem,Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
4 of 5 | 

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
5 of 5 | 

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s parliamentary coalition gave initial approval early Tuesday to a contentious bill to limit the Supreme Court’s oversight powers, pressing forward with a judicial overhaul plan that has polarized Israel.

The legislation is one of several bills proposed by Netanyahu’s ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies. The plan has provoked months of sustained protests by opponents who say it is pushing the country toward authoritarian rule. Mass protests were expected later Tuesday in response to the vote.

Lawmakers held the first of three readings of a bill that would curb the high court’s ability to scrutinize the “reasonability” of decisions made by elected officials.

Other news
This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)
Yemen’s rivals are not only clashing on the ground but battling economically for revenue from ports
A U.N. envoy says sporadic armed clashes between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and government forces are straining peace efforts, and the rivals are now also battling over revenue from ports, trade, banking and natural resources.
Dave Sunday, York County's elected district attorney, speaks with the York Daily Record in York, Pa., Monday, July 10, 2023. Sunday said that he will run in next year's GOP primary for state attorney general, making him the first Republican to seek the office that will be vacant after next year’s election. (Paul Kuehnel/York Daily Record via AP)
York County’s Republican district attorney jumps into primary race for Pennsylvania attorney general
York County elected District Attorney Dave Sunday says he will run in next year’s GOP primary for state attorney general, making him the first Republican to join the race.
FILE - Coral on Moore Reef is visible in Gunggandji Sea Country off coast of Queensland in eastern Australia on Nov. 13, 2022. The United Nations body that regulates the world’s ocean floor is preparing to resume negotiations in July 2023, that could open the international seabed for mining, including for materials vital for the green energy transition. Conservationists worry that ecosystems will be damaged by mining, especially without any environmental protocols. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil, File)
UN debates deep sea mining as countries and companies now allowed to seek provisional licenses
A U.N. agency tasked with regulating the deep sea is debating whether to open the Earth’s watery depths to countries and companies that are now allowed to start applying for provisional mining licenses.
A hiker pauses during her hike early Monday, July 10, 2023, in Phoenix. National Weather Service says Phoenix has had 10 consecutive days of 110 degrees or above. (AP Photo/Matt York)
How extreme heat takes a toll on the mind and body, according to experts
The Southwestern U.S. is bracing for another week of blistering temperatures. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Phoenix have extended the excessive heat warning for the metro Phoenix area through Sunday night, meaning it could break a record set in 1974 for the most consecutive days w

That standard was implemented by the Supreme Court earlier this year to strike down the appointment of a Netanyahu ally as interior minister because of a past conviction for bribery and a 2021 plea deal for tax evasion.

Critics say removing that standard would allow the government to pass arbitrary decisions, make improper appointments or firings and open the door to corruption.

The bill passed in a parliamentary session that stretched past midnight by a vote of 64 to 56. Opposition lawmakers shouted “shame,” while members of Netanyahu’s coalition stood and cheered after the vote passed. The bill must still be passed in two more readings to become law.

Anti-overhaul activists called for a series of nationwide mass demonstrations Tuesday, including protests that could disrupt travel at Israel’s main international airport.

Netanyahu’s allies have proposed a series of changes to the Israeli legal system aimed at weakening what they say are the excessive powers of unelected judges. The proposed changes include giving Netanyahu’s allies control over the appointment of judges and giving parliament power to overturn court decisions.

Netanyahu put the overhaul plan on hold in March after weeks of mass protests. But last month, he decided to revive the plan after talks with the political opposition aimed at finding a compromise collapsed.

The Netanyahu government, which took office in December, is the most hardline ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox in Israel’s 75-year history. His allies proposed the sweeping changes to the judiciary after the country held its fifth elections in under four years, all of them seen as a referendum on Netanyahu’s fitness to serve as prime minister while on trial for corruption.

Critics of the plan say it will upset the country’s fragile system of checks and balances and concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies. They also say Netanyahu has a conflict of interest because he is on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes, all of which he has denied.

A wide swath of Israeli society, including reserve military officers, business leaders, LGBTQ+ and other minority groups have joined the protests.