A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
World News

Israeli protesters block highways in ‘day of disruption’ against Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Israeli military reservists block the entrance to a military base as they protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israeli military reservists block the entrance to a military base as they protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system scuffle with police in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system scuffle with police in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system scuffle with police in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system scuffle with police in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israeli military reservists block the entrance to a military base as they protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israeli military reservists block the entrance to a military base as they protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

By SAM McNEIL
 
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli protesters blocked highways and gathered outside Tel Aviv’s stock exchange and military headquarters on Tuesday in the latest countrywide demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul.

The latest “day of disruption” came as longtime allies of the prime minister pushed a contentious piece of legislation through a parliamentary committee ahead of a vote expected next week.

Additional protests are planned throughout the day.

Other news
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Protests swell in Tel Aviv for 28th week as anti-government movement vows more ‘days of disruption’
Tens of thousands of protesters have spilled into the streets of Tel Aviv, marking the 28th straight week of demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary.
A man waves Israeli and U.S. flags during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, outside of the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, Israel on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Thousands protest outside US offices in Tel Aviv, say Netanyahu government is straining relations
Several thousand protesters have gathered outside the U.S. diplomatic office in Tel Aviv, calling upon the U.S. to condemn Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary.
The classmates of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh carry her body during her funeral in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Naghniyeh died from wounds sustained in an Israeli military raid on Monday that triggered some of the fiercest fighting with Palestinian militants in years. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
AP Month in Pictures: Middle East
Violence continued in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip between Israeli security forces and Palestinian militants.
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Protests grow as Israel’s far-right government advances with its judicial overhaul
Israel’s anti-government protest movement is gaining new momentum as tens of thousands of people spill into the streets of cities across the country to oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul plan.

Demonstrators, many of them military reservists, created human chains and blocked one of the entrances to the Kirya, Israel’s military headquarters in central Tel Aviv. Outside the Tel Aviv stock exchange, demonstrators ignited smoke bombs, drummed and chanted, and held up signs reading “save our startup nation” and “dictatorship will kill the economy.”

Others demonstrated outside the headquarters of the Histadrut, Israel’s largest labor union, demanding the organization calls for a general strike — a move that could paralyze the country’s economy. Protesters scaled scaffolding outside the building and hoisted reservist protest flags. The labor union had called a strike in March, a move that contributed to Netanyahu freezing the judicial overhaul.

Itai Bar Natan, 48, CFO of an Israeli start-up, said he was angry enough to climb the scaffolding and wave the flag that read “Brothers in arms.”

“This government is totally insane. We are afraid for our democracy, for everything we’ve built — that’s why we are all here fighting,” Natan said. “The settlers in the West Bank, the economy, the corruption — it’s all part of the same thing.”

Police said officers had arrested at least 16 people suspected of public disturbance during protests blocking highways in central Israel.

Netanyahu heads the most ultranationalist and religiously conservative government in Israel’s 75-year history. He proposed a series of drastic changes to the country’s judiciary shortly after taking office in December. His government took office in the aftermath of the country’s fifth elections in under four years, all of them regarded as referendums on his fitness to serve as prime minister while on trial for corruption.

The weekly mass protests led Netanyahu to suspend the overhaul in March but he decided to revive the plan last month after compromise talks with the political opposition collapsed.

The proposed laws would grant lawmakers greater control over the appointment of judges and give parliament the power to overturn high court decisions and pass laws impervious to judicial review.

The bill making its way through parliament this week would eliminate the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down government decisions it deems unreasonable. Judges used that “reasonability clause” to annul a key Netanyahu ally’s appointment as interior minister after accepting a plea deal for tax evasion in 2021.

He and his allies say the measures are necessary to curb an over-activist Supreme Court comprised of unelected judges. Critics say the judicial overhaul will concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his allies and undermine the country’s system of checks and balances.

They also say Netanyahu has a conflict of interest because he is on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes.