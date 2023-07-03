FILE - A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
World News

Israelis protest at international airport against judicial overhaul plan

Israeli police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, at the Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israeli police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, at the Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis blocked traffic and snarled movement at the country’s main international airport on Monday, the latest mass demonstration over Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious planned judicial overhaul that has divided the nation.

The Netanyahu government’s push to pass several overlapping reforms to the country’s judiciary have plunged Israel into an unprecedented crisis and divided an already highly polarized country.

Protesters waving Israel’s blue-and-white national flag and blowing horns blocked the main thoroughfare outside Ben Gurion Airport’s main terminal and demonstrated inside the arrivals hall. Police said officers arrested at least four people for public disturbance.

Other news
An injured Palestinian is carried into a hospital during an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank, Monday, July 3, 2023. Israeli drones struck targets in the area early Monday and hundreds of troops were deployed. Palestinian health officials said at least five Palestinians were killed. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Israel targets West Bank militant stronghold with drones and troops, killing 8 Palestinians
Israel has used drones to strike targets in a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank and deployed hundreds of troops in the area.
FILE - An Israeli F-35 lands at Ovda airbase during the bi-annual multi-national aerial exercise known as the Blue Flag, at Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Israel will buy 25 F-35 aircraft from the United States, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced Sunday, July 2, 2023, in a deal that increases Israel’s arsenal of the stealth fighter jets by 50%. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File)
Israel to buy more F-35 fighter jets from US. Deal expands fleet by 50% and deepens partnership
Israel says it will buy 25 F-35 aircraft from the United States. Israel’s Defense Ministry announced Sunday that the deal would increase the country’s arsenal of the stealth fighter jets by 50%.
FILE - The logo of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is seen during the 39th session of the General Conference at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. The UN's scientific, educational and cultural organization has voted overwhelming to re-admit the United States as a member. UNESCO's governing board on Friday, June 30, 2023, voted 132-10 to accept the U.S. proposal to rejoin the agency. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
The UN’s scientific and education organization votes to readmit the United States
The United Nations’ scientific, educational and cultural organization has agreed to readmit the United States as a member.
FILE - Israel's President Isaac Herzog delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Holocaust Martyrs and Heroes Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, Monday, April 17, 2023. Israeli President Isaac Herzog will address a joint meeting of Congress on July 19 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Israel's statehood and to reaffirm the nation's special relationship with the United States, congressional leaders announced Thursday, June 29. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File)
Israel’s President Herzog will address Congress to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its statehood
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will address a joint meeting of Congress on July 19 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Israel’s statehood.

Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox political allies are pressing ahead with plans to pass several contentious changes to Israel’s judicial system after attempts to reach a compromise with opposition lawmakers disintegrated. The planned overhaul has drawn rebuke from the Biden administration and consternation from American Jews.

Netanyahu ally Simcha Rotman, who chairs parliament’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee and has spearheaded the overhaul, said Monday that he would bring a bill to strip the Supreme Court of its authority to strike down government decisions it deems “unreasonable” this week.

That “reasonability standard” was used by the Supreme Court earlier this year to upend the appointment of a Netanyahu ally as interior minister because of a conviction for bribery when he served in the role in the 1990s and a 2021 plea deal for tax evasion.

Critics say removing that standard would allow the government to pass arbitrary decisions and grant it too much power.

Last week, over 100 Israeli air force reservists signed a letter saying they would refuse to show up for duty if the government moves forward with the plan.

Netanyahu and his allies came to power after November’s election, Israel’s fifth in under four years, all of which were largely referendums on the longtime leader’s fitness to serve while on trial for corruption.

Netanyahu, whose corruption trial has dragged on for nearly three years, and his allies in his nationalist religious government say the overhaul is needed to rein in an overly interventionist judiciary and restore power to elected officials.

Critics say the plan would upend Israel’s delicate system of checks and balances and push the country toward dictatorship.