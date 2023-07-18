FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Politics

House passes resolution to show support for Israel after Democrat’s comments about ‘racist’ state

FILE - Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., speaks during a news conference, May 24, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House will vote on a Republican-led resolution reaffirming support for Israel, which appears to serve as implicit rebuke of a leading Democrat who called the country a “racist state” but later apologized. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., speaks during a news conference, May 24, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House will vote on a Republican-led resolution reaffirming support for Israel, which appears to serve as implicit rebuke of a leading Democrat who called the country a “racist state” but later apologized. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill, March 9, 2023, in Washington. The House will vote on a Republican-led resolution reaffirming support for Israel, which appears to serve as implicit rebuke of a leading Democrat who called the country a “racist state” but later apologized. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill, March 9, 2023, in Washington. The House will vote on a Republican-led resolution reaffirming support for Israel, which appears to serve as implicit rebuke of a leading Democrat who called the country a “racist state” but later apologized. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Tuesday passed a Republican-led resolution reaffirming its support for Israel with strong bipartisan approval — an implicit rebuke of a leading Democrat who, over the weekend, called the country a “racist state” but later apologized.

The resolution, introduced by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, passed with over 400 lawmakers backing the measure. It did not mention Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., by name, but was clearly a response to her recent remarks about the Jewish state. The measure was drafted soon after she criticized Israel and its treatment of Palestinians at a conference on Saturday.

Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, walked back the comments the next day, insisting her comments were aimed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and not the Jewish state.

Other news
Holding U.S. and Israeli flags, a crowd of largely Evangelical Christians pray during the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) "Night to Honor Israel" during the CUFI Summit 2023, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Arlington, Va., at the Crystal Gateway Marriott. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Crowded GOP field vies for the Christian Zionist vote as Israel’s rightward shift spurs protests
Republican presidential hopefuls made their pitches to Christian Zionists at the annual Christians United for Israel summit in suburban Washington, D.C.
Israelis block a highway as they protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli protesters block highways, train stations as Netanyahu moves ahead with judicial overhaul
Thousands of protesters have blocked highways and train stations and massed in central Tel Aviv during a day of countrywide demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul.
President Joe Biden meets with Israel's President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Israel’s Herzog tells Biden its democracy remains sound amid US concerns over judicial overhaul
Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog sought to use an Oval Office meeting on Tuesday to assure President Joe Biden that Israel remains committed to democracy.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, left, listens as National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden still concerned about judicial overhaul as he extends invite to meet with Israel’s Netanyahu
President Joe Biden has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet in the U.S. this fall, even as he expresses ongoing concerns about Netanyahu’s controversial plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system.

“I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist,” Jayapal said in a statement. “I do, however, believe that Netanyahu’s extreme right-wing government has engaged in discriminatory and outright racist policies and that there are extreme racists driving that policy within the leadership of the current government.”

The GOP-led effort highlighted the divide among House Democrats over Israel, with younger progressives adopting a more critical stance toward the longtime U.S. ally than party leaders.

“If there’s anybody in the Democrat party that does not think that antisemitism is bad, then I think this puts them on the record,” Pfluger said Monday.

Some progressive Democrats are vowing to boycott on Wednesday when Israeli President Isaac Herzog is slated to address a joint session of Congress in commemoration of Israel’s 75th anniversary. The same handful voted against the resolution Tuesday.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. — the only Palestinian-American in Congress — who is not attending the session, criticized the resolution as normalizing violence against those living in the West Bank. “We’re here again reaffirming Congress support for apartheid,” Tlaib said during floor debate. “Policing the words of women of color who dare to speak up about truths, about oppression.”

Over at the White House, Herzog on Tuesday sought to assure President Joe Biden that Israel remains committed to democracy amid deepening U.S. concerns over Netanyahu’s controversial plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system and ongoing settlement construction in the West Bank.

Top Democratic leaders in the House also reaffirmed their support for Israel ahead of the vote, responding Sunday to Jayapal’s comments with a blistering joint statement.

The statement — from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and members of his leadership team — declared that “Israel is not a racist state.” It also said America’s long-held commitment to “a safe and secure Israel as an invaluable partner, ally and beacon of democracy in the Middle East is ironclad.”

Hours later, more than 40 House Democrats, including a large group of Jewish members, issued a separate letter also condemning Jayapal’s comments.

“Any efforts to rewrite history and question the Jewish State’s right to exist, or our historic bipartisan relationship, will never succeed in Congress,” the group, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., said Monday night.

Most Democrats supported the GOP resolution Tuesday, even as they accused Republicans of playing politics.

“These are straightforward things that we should be supporting,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., who is Jewish, told reporters. “But I certainly questioned the intentions of the Republicans by putting it on the floor. I wish their intentions were genuine”

Schultz also called out House Republicans’ efforts to condemn Jayapal’s comments with a vote but their refusal to disinvite Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from a hearing Thursday despite comments he made about the COVID-19 virus being engineered to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people.

“That type of vile messaging and statements should never be given those world’s largest platforms to fan the flames of conspiracy theories and racial and ethnic and religious hate,” she said. More than 100 Democrats have signed a letter as of late Tuesday calling for Republican leadership to remove him from the panel.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy and committee chair Jim Jordan, who is holding the hearing, have so far refused to disinvite Kennedy. Both said while they disagree with his comments, taking him off a panel about censorship would be contrary to the point Republicans are trying to make.