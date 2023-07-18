FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Police search house in Tupac Shakur case
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CIITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
World News

Suspected Israeli airstrikes hit Damascus and the surrounding area

 
Share

BEIRUT (AP) — Israeli airstrikes hit the area of Damascus early Wednesday, Syrian state media reported.

Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported that Syria’s air defenses had shot down “most of” the missiles. It said in a statement, citing military sources, that two soldiers were injured and there were “some material losses” from the airstrikes.

Israeli authorities did not comment immediately.

Other news
FILE - Syrian refugees line up to register their names at an employment office, Feb. 18, 2018, at the Azraq Refugee Camp, 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Amman, Jordan. The United Nations food agency said Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that it will reduce monthly cash aid for 120,000 Syrian refugees living in camps in Jordan because of what it described as an “unprecedented funding crisis.” (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh, File)
UN agency slashes cash aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, raising the alarm on its funding crunch
The United Nations food agency says it will reduce monthly cash aid for almost 120,000 Syrian refugees living in two camps in Jordan.
FILE - In this image from video released by the U.S. Air Force, a Russian Su-35 flies near a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone on July 5, 2023, over Syria. U.S. officials say that a Russian fighter jet flew very close to a manned U.S. surveillance aircraft over Syria Sunday, July 16, forcing it to go through the turbulent wake and putting the lives of the four-person American crew in danger.(U.S. Air Force via AP)
Russian fighter jet flies dangerously close to US warplane over Syria
U.S. officials say that a Russian fighter jet flew very close to a U.S. surveillance aircraft over Syria, forcing it to go through the turbulent wake and putting the lives of the four American crew members in danger.
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad, center left, and Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Iraq's prime minister held talks Sunday with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus during the first such trip by an Iraqi premier to the war-torn country since the 12-year conflict began. (SANA via AP)
Iraqi premier in Syria for first visit in over a decade to discuss boosting cooperation
Iraq’s prime minister is holding talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus during the first trip of its kind to the war-torn country since the 12-year conflict began.
FILE - Trucks loaded with United Nations humanitarian aid for Syria following a devastating earthquake are parked at Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, in Syria's Idlib province, on Feb. 10, 2023. On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, the U.N. Security Council failed to renew the Bab al-Hawa border crossing into opposition-held northwestern Syria from Turkey. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File)
UN says the Damascus-proposed conditions for aid delivery to northwest Syria are ‘unacceptable’
The United Nations agency responsible for overseeing humanitarian aid has described conditions placed by the Syrian government on aid deliveries from Turkey to northwest Syria as “unacceptable.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition-linked war monitor, said the strikes marked the 20th time Israel has struck targets in Syria this year.

The observatory said the strikes had hit military sites and warehouses of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, an ally of the Syrian government, causing the outbreak of a fire.

Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment next door, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of neighboring Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges them.

The lasted reported Israeli airstrikes in Syria were on July 2, when Syria’s military said Israel had carried out airstrikes on areas near the central Syrian city of Homs, causing material damage but no casualties.

A Syrian anti-aircraft missile exploded over Israeli territory, the Israeli military said, prompting another round of strikes.

Israel has also targeted the international airports in Damascus and the northern Syrian city of Aleppo several times over the past few years, often putting it out of commission.