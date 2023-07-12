Palestinian president visits Jenin refugee camp after devastating Israeli military raid

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, 17, smiles while embracing her family members after the jury decided in favor of a 2014 document during a trial over her grandmother's wills at Oakland County Probate Court in Pontiac, Mich., on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The Queen of Soul died in 2018 at age 76. (Sarahbeth Maney/Detroit Free Press via AP)
Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea
Palestinian president visits Jenin refugee camp after devastating Israeli military raid

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas attends a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Jade Gao/Pool Photo via AP)

By JULIA FRANKEL
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited the occupied West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp Wednesday in the wake of a devastating Israeli offensive last week, marking his first visit to the camp since 2005.

The visit came at a time of seething discontentment among Palestinians in the West Bank for Abbas and the Palestinian Authority, the autonomous government which administers parts of the West Bank but whose forces have largely lost control over several militant strongholds in the region — including Jenin.

Abbas’s leadership has come under criticism over a lack of security coordination, rampant corruption and the lack of any progress toward independence.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, pose for a photo during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP)
Live Updates | China bristles at NATO eastward ‘expansion’ as alliance wraps up summit
China has renewed its concern about NATO’s eastward “expansion” as the alliance wraps up its summit in Lithuania.
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
Militants attack a security post in southwest Pakistan and trigger a clash that leaves 8 dead
Pakistani officials say five heavily-armed militants have attacked a security post in southwest Pakistan, triggering an intense shootout that left four soldiers, three attackers and a female passerby dead, officials said.
FILE - An employee of Tokyo Electric Power Company explains to the media about the facility to be used to release treated radioactive water at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, northern Japan, on June 26, 2023. Hong Kong's leader warned Tuesday, July 11, that the city will ban marine products from “a large number prefectures” if Japan discharges treated radioactive wastewater into the sea. (Kyodo News via AP, File)
Ripples of Fukushima: Hong Kong to ban Japanese products from areas that discharge radioactive water
A top official in Hong Kong says the city would immediately ban the import of aquatic products from 10 prefectures in Japan if it discharges treated radioactive wastewater into the sea.
FILE - Czech-born author Milan Kundera looks on in Prague, Czech Republic, June 27, 1967. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Jovan Dezort/CTK via AP, file)
Milan Kundera, Czech writer and former dissident, dies in Paris aged 94
Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday.

The Palestinian leader’s visit to the Jenin refugee camp came a week after Israel launched a massive two-day military operation there, the largest in the West Bank in nearly two decades, that killed at least 12 Palestinians, forced thousands to flee their homes and left large swaths of the camp in ruins.

An Israeli soldier was also killed in the operation, which the Israeli army said was necessary to crack down on Palestinian militant groups following a spate of recent attacks.

The Palestinian Authority has long drawn resentment for its security cooperation with Israel, which allows its security forces to crack down on rival militant groups such as Hamas, but the Jenin raid further degraded its reputation among many Palestinians.

Abbas’s visit came after a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ‘s office that his government would take steps to strengthen the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, but gave no specifics about what steps it would take.

Since taking office in December, several ultranationalist ministers in Netanyahu’s government have called for the Palestinian Authority to be disbanded.

Netanyahu heads one of the most hard-line governments in Israel’s history, made up of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox factions along with his ruling Likud party.

Over the last year, Israel has conducted stepped-up raids into Palestinian areas in response to deadly Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis over the past year.

More than 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year, while at least 26 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis.