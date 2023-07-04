FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, center, is flanked by former player Laura Robson, right, as they watch the first round women's singles match between Britain's Katie Boulter and Australia's Daria Saville, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Wimbledon Day 2
A Highland Park Strong sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 3, 2023. One year after a shooter terrorized July Fourth parade-goers in Highland Park, Illinois, community members are planning to gather to honor the seven people who were killed, commemorate the day and reclaim the space to move forward. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A year after Highland Park shooting
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Russia- Ukraine war
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. The airline says airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were "referred for further evaluation," the airline said. (Tara Goodall via AP)
7 injured in turbulence
World News

Palestinian attacker wounds 4 in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with West Bank operation

Israeli troops pressed ahead with their hunt for Palestinian militants and weapons in a West Bank refugee camp Tuesday. (July 4)(AP video/Aref Tufaha)

By MAJDI MOHAMMED
 
Share

JENIN, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian man careened his car into pedestrians in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, wounding at least four people, in an attack praised by the Islamist militant group Hamas as a response to Israel’s ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli paramedics said at least four people were wounded when a car careened into pedestrians on a sidewalk in the seaside city. Police spokesman Eli Levi told Kan public radio that the incident was a deliberate attack, and that a civilian shot and killed the driver at the scene.

The Hamas militant group praised the attack as “heroic and revenge for the military operation in Jenin.”

Other news
A Palestinian demonstrator waves two Palestinian flags while others burn tires during a protest against an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, along the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City, Monday, July 3, 2023. Israel struck targets in a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank with drones early Monday and deployed hundreds of troops in the area. Palestinian health officials said at least eight Palestinians were killed. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Israel launches most intense military operation in West Bank in years; at least 8 Palestinians dead
Israel has launched its most intense military operation in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades.
FILE - The classmates of 15-year-old Sadeel Naghniyeh carry her body during her funeral in the West Bank Jenin refugee camp Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed by suspected Israeli fire during an Israeli military raid on June 19, is renewing scrutiny of Israel's record of causing civilian deaths during a more than yearlong crackdown on militants in the occupied West Bank. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)
Israeli killing of 15-year-old Palestinian girl in West Bank casts light on civilian casualties
A 15-year-old Palestinian girl, Sadeel Naghniyeh, was killed by suspected Israeli fire when a raid into the refugee camp last week ignited the fiercest Israeli-Palestinian fighting in years.
FILE - This file photo shows a part of new housing projects in the West Bank Israeli settlement of Givat Ze'ev, Monday, June 18, 2023. Israel’s far-right government on Monday, June 26, 2023, approved plans to build thousands of new homes in the occupied West Bank — a move that threatened to worsen increasingly strained relations with the United States. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File)
Israel OK’s plans for thousands of new settlement homes, defying White House calls for restraint
Israeli media say the country’s far-right government has approved plans to build over 5,000 of new homes in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli lawmakers Ofer Cassif, left, and Ahmad Tibi inspect a torched home, days after it was set on fire by Jewish settlers, in the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Israeli settlers entered the town, setting fire to Palestinian cars and homes after four Israelis were killed by Palestinian gunmen in the northern West Bank on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Israeli military kills Palestinian gunman as settlers rampage through Palestinian town
Israeli police say that a Palestinian assailant has opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank before being shot and killed.

Israeli media identified the attacker as Hasin Halila, 23, a Palestinian man from a village near the West Bank city of Hebron.

The attack came as Israeli troops pressed ahead with their hunt for Palestinian militants and weapons in a West Bank refugee camp, after military bulldozers tore through alleys and thousands of residents fled to safety. The two-day Palestinian death toll rose to 10.

The large-scale raid of the Jenin camp, which began Monday, is one of the most intense military operations in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades. It bore hallmarks of Israeli military tactics during the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s and came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces growing pressure from his ultranationalist political allies for a tough response to recent attacks on Israeli settlers, including a shooting last month that killed four people.

Earlier in the day, rubble littered the streets of Jenin and there were reports of damage to shops. Columns of black smoke periodically punctuated the skyline over the camp in the northern West Bank city, long a Palestinian militant stronghold.

Jenin Mayor Nidal Al-Obeidi said that around 4,000 Palestinians had fled the Jenin refugee camp, finding accommodation in the homes of relatives and in shelters. Residents said there was no water or electricity in the camp.

Across the West Bank, Palestinians observed a general strike to protest the Israeli raid.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday that the two-day death toll rose to 10, with two more deaths reported overnight. The Israeli military has claimed all were militants, but did not provide details.

During Tuesday’s operations, the military said it had seized weapons and demolished tunnels beneath a mosque in the Jenin refugee camp.

A spokesman for the Israeli military, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said Monday that Israel had launched the operation because some 50 attacks over the past year had emanated from Jenin.

The Jenin camp and an adjacent town of the same name have been a flashpoint since Israeli-Palestinian violence began escalating in spring 2022. It was also a hotbed of Palestinian military activity in the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s.

On Tuesday, hundreds of Israeli troops continued to operate in the camp, seizing weapons and explosives and destroying tunnels and command posts, the army said.

Israeli media reported that the army had arrested at least 120 suspected Palestinian militants since Monday.

The Palestinian self-rule government in the West Bank and three Arab countries with normalized ties with Israel – Jordan, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates – condemned Israel’s incursion, as did the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

More than 140 Palestinians have been killed this year in the West Bank, part of more than a yearlong spike in violence that has seen some of the worst bloodshed in the area in nearly two decades. Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis have killed at least 26 people.

Israel says the raids are meant to crack down on Palestinians militants and thwart attacks. The Palestinians say such violence is inevitable in the absence of any political process with Israel and increased West Bank settlement construction and violence by extremist settlers.

Israel says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and people uninvolved in confrontations have also died.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.