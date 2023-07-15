A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach killings arrest
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
In this image from video, law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting Friday, July 14, 2023, in Fargo, N.D. One police officer died and two others were critically injured in the shooting that also killed the suspect, police said. The shooting happened before 3 p.m. on a busy street. Multiple witnesses said a man opened fire on police officers before other officers shot the suspect. In a statement late Friday, police said a civilian also was seriously wounded. (WDAY-TV via AP)
Fargo shooting
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in action against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Marketa Vondrousova wins Wimbledon
World News

Hundreds of flights across Italy are canceled amid air transport strike at peak of tourism season

Passengers wait for the check-in of their flights during a nationwide strike of airports ground staff, and check-in services at Rome's Fiumicino International airport in Fumicino, Italy, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Passengers stay in front of a video screen with the check-in times for flights during a nationwide strike of airports ground staff, and check-in services at Rome's Fiumicino International airport in Fumicino, Italy, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Children play in front of empty check in counters during a nationwide strike of airports ground staff, and check-in services at Rome's Fiumicino International airport in Fumicino, Italy, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Passengers wait for their flights during a nationwide strike of airports ground staff, and check-in services at Rome's Fiumicino International airport in Fumicino, Italy, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Passengers wait at a n empty check in counter during a nationwide strike of airports ground staff, and check-in services at Rome's Fiumicino International airport in Fumicino, Italy, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Passengers look at a monitor with the departure times of flights during a nationwide strike of airports ground staff, and check-in services at Rome's Fiumicino International airport in Fumicino, Italy, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Passengers look at a monitor with the departure times of flights during a nationwide strike of airports ground staff, and check-in services at Rome's Fiumicino International airport in Fumicino, Italy, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Passengers walk past labor unions flags during a nationwide strike of airports ground staff, and check-in services at Rome's Fiumicino International airport in Fumicino, Italy, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By LUIGI NAVARRA and NICOLE WINFIELD
 
ROME (AP) — Hundreds of flights across Italy were canceled Saturday, forcing travelers at the peak of tourist season to make alternate plans, after air transport unions went ahead with a planned work stoppage two days following a train strike that paralyzed rail service.

Summertime in Italy is often the peak season for transport strikes, stranding commuters and tourists alike as unions press demands for better work contracts and conditions. This year, the strikes are taking their toll amid a tourism boom following two years of pandemic losses.

National carrier ITA said it canceled 133 flights, most of them domestic but a few to European destinations such as Madrid, Amsterdam and Barcelona. Low-cost airlines Ryanair and Vueling canceled dozens of other flights due to the strike from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Striking workers included pilots, flight attendants, baggage handlers and airport personnel.

The website of Naples’ airport showed dozens of flights canceled starting at 10 a.m., a similar scene at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport.

”Yeah, it got canceled. It was ITA Airways to Catania,” lamented Stefania Spatola from Philadelphia, who was traveling with 35 members of her family. “All our flights got messed up. It’s horrible. It’s really, really horrible.”

Labor unions Filt Cgil, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto said they called the strike over “absolutely unsatisfactory” contract disagreements with Malta Air, which operates Ryanair flights. Ryanair posted a note on its website apologizing for cancellations and other disruptions due to the strike that is “beyond our control.”

Filt Cgil spokeswoman Sara di Marco faulted the government for waiting until the last minute to meet with unions to renew work contracts. “We are not happy to create inconvenience to customers because that is not our goal,” she said.

Di Marco added that they wanted to meet with the ministry earlier and not one day before the strike, describing the move as an attempt “to defer or preempt” it.

On Thursday, commuters and tourists were stranded at sweltering train stations across the country as a strike by rail workers crippled service including high-speed trains that are usually guaranteed.

Lizzy Lake arrived at Rome’s airport for a flight back to London only to find she has to stay in the Eternal City for a few more days before she can get out.

“We love Rome, so we’re excited to be able to stay for a few more days, but it’s just frustrating, obviously. I’ve got a little boy and we just want to get home now,” she said. “But we have strikes in England, so we’re used to it.”