AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

JAN 20-26, 2023

From skiing in Austria and Italy to military exercises in Romania and haute couture fashion shows in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Petr Josek in Prague.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

