Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon finals
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Britain's Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
The royals at Wimbledon
World News

3 survivors rescued from rubble of collapsed apartment building in Naples, Italian officials say

In this frame grab taken from a footage made available by the Italian firefighters is show a wing of a three-story apartment building collapsed in Torre Del Greco, Sunday, July 16, 2023, a seaside suburb of Naples. Two people were pulled out alive from the rubble, Italian firefighters said. (Italian Firefighters Via AP)
ROME (AP) — A wing of a three-story apartment building collapsed Sunday in a seaside suburb of Naples, and three people were pulled out alive from the rubble, Italian officials said.

“As of now, there are no indications of people missing,’ said Luca Cari, a spokesperson for Italy’s national firefighters’ corps, of the collapse of the building in Torre del Greco, a town 12 kilometers (7 miles) from Naples.

Firefighters initially said they pulled out two survivors. Later a local interior ministry official confirmed Italian media reports that a third survivor was rescued.

Other news
Napoli's head coach Luciano Spalletti wave to fans prior to the start of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Napoli searching for Spalletti replacement after title; Mourinho indicates he’ll stay at Roma
ROME (AP) — Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis may be facing an even bigger challenge now than he did a year ago when captain Lorenzo Insigne, club record scorer Dries Mertens and defensive stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly left the club.
Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti walks off the pitch after the Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Napoli at the Bologna Renato Dall'Ara stadium, Italy, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP)
Spalletti confirms he’s leaving Serie A champion Napoli and taking year off
“I need to take a year off.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Inter still highly motivated with treble in play as it visits new Serie A champ
MILAN (AP) — Even though it has reached the Champions League final, Inter Milan isn’t certain yet of playing in the Champions League next season.
Norway's Andreas Leknessund wears the pink jersey of the race overall leader ahead of the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia, tour of Italy cycling race in Naples, Italy, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP)
Pedersen wins 6th stage of Giro, Leknessund stays in lead after calmer day
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Mads Pedersen won the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday after a two-man breakaway was caught with the line in sight.

Local officials told reporters at the scene that all persons were accounted for.

“It’s a miracle, really a miracle,’' Torre del Greco Mayor Luigi Mennella told state TV. Some 23 people lived in the building, and the town was working to find temporary housing for those residents and some 20 others who lived in adjacent buildings, he said.

Among those pulled alive from the mound of rubble was the owner of a pizzeria down the block who happened to be in front of the building when it collapsed, Rai state TV said.

Survivors were being treated in hospital for fractures, Rai said.

Two passersby were slightly injured by fragments of debris and were treated at the scene, Italian news reports said.

Rai TV said five families were living in the building, which it described as run-down in Italy’s southern Campania region.

Firefighters tweeted that dogs trained to search for people in building collapses worked with the rescue teams, who brought in earth-moving equipment to aid their efforts. Police and firefighters scrambled over a mound of rubble in their search.

Cause of the collapse of the building, believed to be about 200 years old, was under investigation.