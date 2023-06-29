FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
World News

Italian police say the man filmed carving his name on the Colosseum is a tourist living in Britain

 
ROME (AP) — Italian police on Thursday said they believe the man filmed while engraving his name and that of his apparent girlfriend last week on the ancient Roman Colosseum is a tourist who lives in Britain.

The identification was made using photographic comparisons, Italian Carabinieri said in a press release. The statement did not provide the name of the suspect nor his whereabouts. When reached by phone, police said no further information could be given.

Italian officials have vowed to find and punish the tourist who carved “Ivan+Haley 23” on the the wall of the Colosseum in Rome, a crime that has resulted in hefty fines in the past.

Other news
FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watch the Royal Air Force Red Arrows fly over after their coronation ceremony, in London, on May 6, 2023. A change in monarchs, double-digit inflation and ongoing costs of renovating Buckingham Palace contributed to a 5% increase in publicly-funded spending by Britain's royals, royal accounts published Thursday, June 29, 2023 showed. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
British royals’ public spending has gone up 5% in a year of historic change
Royal accounts show that a change in monarchs, double-digit inflation and ongoing costs of renovating Buckingham Palace contributed to a 5% increase in publicly funded spending by Britain’s royals.
FILE - Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman pauses, during a press conference in the capital Kigali, Rwanda Saturday, March 18, 2023. A British court on Thursday, June 29, 2023 has ruled that a government plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda in an attempt to deter migrants from making risky journeys across the English Channel is unlawful. Court of Appeal judges said Rwanda could not be considered a “safe third country” where migrants could be sent. (AP Photo, File)
UK government vows to challenge court ruling that its plan to send migrants to Rwanda is unlawful
A British court has ruled that a government plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda in an attempt to deter migrants from making risky journeys across the English Channel is unlawful.
FILE - An offshore wind farm is visible from the beach in Hartlepool, England, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The U.K. government's climate advisers on Wednesday slammed officials for their slow pace of action in meeting their “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions target and backtracking on fossil fuel commitments, saying Britain has “lost its clear global leadership position on climate action." (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Climate watchdog slams UK government for backtracking on its fossil fuel pledges
The U.K. government’s climate advisers have slammed officials for their slow pace in meeting their net zero target and backtracking on fossil fuel commitments.
FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey leaves a court in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Double Academy Award-winner Kevin Spacey goes on trial in London this week, accused of sexual offenses against four men in Britain. Spacey, 63, faces a dozen charges, which he denies. His trial starts Wednesday at Southwark Crown Court. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Kevin Spacey is about to stand trial in London on sex charges. Here’s what to know
Double Academy Award-winner Kevin Spacey, whose stellar acting career was derailed by sex assault allegations, goes on trial in London this week, accused of sexual offenses.

The vandal was filmed in the act by an American tourist, Ryan Lutz of Orange, California, who posted the video on social media after he said Colosseum guards failed to show interest in his footage.

It was at least the fourth time this year that such graffiti was reported at the Colosseum, an act that carries fines up up to $15,000 and five years in prison.