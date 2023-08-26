Italy beats Japan to go to Rugby World Cup with successive wins

TREVISO, Italy (AP) — Winger Montanna Ioane scored three tries as Italy pulled away from Japan late to win their last Rugby World Cup warmup 42-21 at Stadio Comunale di Monigo on Saturday.

Italy and Japan went tit-for-tat until the last three minutes when Ioane scored his hat-trick try and replacement scrumhalf Martin Page-Relo pounced on an error to put the Azzurri out of sight.

Tommaso Allan’s goalkicking made a difference; he was seven from eight off the tee. But Japan missed nine points off the boot which could have applied scoreboard pressure.

Italy ended an eight-test losing streak last weekend at Romania’s expense, and has tallied 99 points in its last two tests before heading to the Rugby World Cup.

The turnaround has coincided with the return from injury of fullback Ange Capuozzo, who has made the backline more potent and ambitious.

A Paolo Garbisi break set up the opening try for scrumhalf Stephen Varney.

Japan replied with a nice lineout move with Shota Horie setting up wing Jone Naikabula.

Italy hit back from its own half, Ioane and Allan combining to send Capuozzo haring down the touchline. The fullback cleverly chipped infield and Ioane caught it after one high bounce at the tryline ahead of two Japanese to score.

Allan and Seungsin Lee traded goalkicks before and after the break, then Capuozzo made a try-saving tackle on Naikabula. Japan reset with 12 phases to get fullback Kotaro Matsushima over. But without the conversion, Japan trailed 20-16.

Ioane’s second try made it 25-16 after brilliant passing by Capuozzo and Juan Ignacio Brex.

Another 10-phase effort by Japan finished with Dylan Riley crashing over to bring the scoreline back to 28-21 but Italy finished strong in its last home match of the year.

Italy starts at the World Cup against Namibia on Sept. 9 in Saint-Etienne.

Japan has Chile first up in Toulouse on Sept. 10.

