Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck according to 4 survivors who set off from Tunisia

"I voted" stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling site at Toth Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Ohioans are voting on Issue 1. Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)
Why Ohio’s Issue 1 proposal failed
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, a Russian multiple rocket launcher fires toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
In this image from a video, Victoria Police Det. Inspector Dean Thomas speaks during a press conference in Melbourne Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Australian police on Wednesday, Aug. 9 were trying to figure out how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch. (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mega Millions has a winner
World News

Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck according to 4 survivors who set off from Tunisia

 
Share

ROME (AP) — Forty-one people are believed dead after a migrant boat capsized off Tunisia, Italian state RAI television reported, citing four survivors who were rescued and brought to land Wednesday.

According to RAI and ANSA news agency, the four were first rescued by the Maltese-flagged bulk carrier Rimona in the Straits of Sicily. They were then transferred to the Italian coast guard, which brought them to the Sicilian island of Lampedusa.

The island, which is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, is a frequent destination for migrant smugglers and has seen its migrant holding center repeatedly overcrowded with new arrivals this summer.

Alessandra Filograno, a spokeswoman for the Italian Red Cross, confirmed four survivors arrived at the Lampedusa center Wednesday morning: two men, a woman and an unaccompanied minor. Filograno had no further information.

Neither ANSA nor RAI provided attribution for the information but reported the four survivors — who hailed from Ivory Coast and Guinea — as saying that 41 people died, including three children.

This summer, there have been numerous shipwrecks of smugglers’ boats leaving from Tunisia bound for Italy. According to the Interior Ministry, more than 93,000 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year, more than twice the 45,000 who arrived during the same period in 2022.

The top nationalities of those arriving are from Guinea, Ivory Coast, Egypt and Tunisia.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, whose right-wing government includes the anti-migrant League party, has galvanized the European Union to join it in efforts to coax Tunisia to crack down on smuggling operations, but the boats continue to set off.