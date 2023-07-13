A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, left, president of Writers Guild of America West, and Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, take part in a rally by striking writers outside Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles on May 8, 2023. Hollywood actors may be on the verge of joining screenwriters in what would be the first two-union strike in the industry in more than six decades. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Actors strike vote
World News

Aid groups seek an EU commission review of migration law in Italy as it impounds rescue ships

 
Share

ROME (AP) — A coalition of humanitarian groups formally asked the European Commission to review Italy’s legislation governing migration on Thursday, following the Italian government’s latest detention of a ship used to rescue migrants at sea.

Emergency, Doctors Without Borders, SOS Humanity and ASGI, a legal association that studies migration, filed the request alleging that the Italian legislation raises questions about its compatibility with European Union norms and international law.

The European Commission is the guardian of the EU’s treaty, rules and regulations but on several political issues it has little or no power or willingness to intervene in domestic legislation, unless that legislation thwarts fundamental rules that the member states have pledged to uphold.

Other news
This is a locator map for Libya with its capital, Tripoli. (AP Photo)
Italy agrees to lift ban on flights from conflict-stricken Libya, officials say
One of Libya’s rival governments says commercial flights between Italy and conflict-torn Libya will resume in September after the Italian government agreed to lift a 10-year-long ban on civil aviation in the North African nation.
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speak during a news conference following their talks, that included European Union's plan for sharing responsibility for unauthorised migration, at the palace in Lazienki Park, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
The leaders of Italy and Poland say European Union should focus on stopping migration
The prime ministers of Italy and Poland say the European Union should put a priority on stopping illegal migration instead of trying to get the 27 member nations to share responsibility for people who arrive without authorization.
People hold pictures of missing girl Emanuela Orlandi during a sit-in in St.Peter's Square as Pope Francis, at the window of his studio in background, recites the Angelus noon prayer, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 25, 2023. The Pope in his speech remembered the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, the 15-year-old daughter of a lay employee of the Holy See, that vanished June 22, 1983, after leaving her family's Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Parliamentary inquest into ‘Vatican Girl’ mystery moves forward as pope acknowledges family’s pain
Italy’s Parliament is poised to open a bicameral commission of inquiry into the 1883 disappearance of the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee.
Milan's Brera Art Gallery director James M. Bradburne poses for photos prior to an interview with the Associated Press, at Brera's art gallery, in Milan, Italy, Friday, June 23, 2023. The British-Canadian director of Milan’s Brera Art Gallery was hired with a reform that brought in a slew of foreign museum directors and ends his eight-year tenure as a new center-right government seeks to return top jobs to Italians. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Italy wants to put Italians in top museum jobs. The chief of Milan’s Brera hopes to leave his mark
The British-Canadian director of Milan’s Brera Gallery was hired in 2015 after the Italian government launched reforms that for the first time brought in foreign museum directors.

The appeal marked a new development in Italy’s crackdown on migrants under the right-wing government of Premier Giorgia Meloni. Earlier this week, Italian authorities impounded the Ocean Viking ship operated by SOS Mediterranee in partnership with the Red Cross after that boat’s latest rescue.

In a statement Thursday, SOS Mediterranee said an Italian coast guard inspection of the ship in Civitavecchia on Tuesday identified “a very few technical and administrative deficiencies” that will require further investigation. The more in-depth investigation will delay the Ocean Viking’s return to sea, the group lamented.

Such inspections are now routine in Italy as part of the government’s stepped up monitoring of the activities of humanitarian groups that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean and then seek to disembark them in Italian ports.

The aid groups filing a complaint with Brussels cited other Italian norms requiring rescue ships to go to port after a single rescue, rather than remain at sea conducting other rescues.

Meloni’s government, which accuses humanitarian groups of essentially running a taxi service for migrants, has also assigned ports of disembarkation far up on the Italian coast.

The Italian government says the norms are necessary for the safety of migrants and to distribute them so southern welcome centers in the south aren’t overburdened. But aid groups say the measures lengthen the amount of time charity vessels are essentially out of commission and away from the area of the Mediterranean plied by migrant smugglers.