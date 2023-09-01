Proud Boy sentenced
Taylor Swift tickets
YouTuber Ruby Franke arrested
Marijuana laws
Austin shooting
Sports

Spalletti calls up 4 of his former Napoli players in his first Italy squad

FILE- Napoli's head coach Luciano Spalletti wave to fans prior to the start of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023. After ending a 33-year wait for the title, Napoli will be looking to retain its crown. However, it has lost one of its key players in South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, while coach Luciano Spalletti has also left the club. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE- Napoli’s head coach Luciano Spalletti wave to fans prior to the start of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023. After ending a 33-year wait for the title, Napoli will be looking to retain its crown. However, it has lost one of its key players in South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, while coach Luciano Spalletti has also left the club. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates after scoring during an Italian Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and Sassuolo Calcio, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
2 of 2 | 

Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates after scoring during an Italian Serie A soccer match between SSC Napoli and Sassuolo Calcio, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Naples, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
 
Share

ROME (AP) — Four Napoli players figure in new coach Luciano Spalletti’s first Italy squad after leading the club to the Serie A title last season.

Spalletti called up goalkeeper Alex Meret, full back Giovanni Di Lorenzo — his captain at Napoli — as well as forwards Matteo Politano and Giacomo Raspadori in a 29-man squad on Friday. All four players helped Spalletti to his first Italian league title.

Spalletti was hired when Roberto Mancini surprisingly left last month and took charge of Saudi Arabia’s team.

Italy faces North Macedonia and Ukraine in European Championship qualifiers on Sept. 9 and 12, respectively. The Azzurri have three points from their opening two games in Group C to trail England and Ukraine.

Other news
FILE - Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix celebrates scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Alaves at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, April 2, 2022. Barcelona announced Friday Sept. 1, 2023, that Portugal forward Joao Felix will join the Spanish champions on loan from Atletico Madrid for this season. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
Barcelona acquires João Félix on loan from Atletico on final day of transfer market
The president of the Spanish soccer federation Luis Rubiales speaks during an emergency general assembly meeting in Las Rozas, Friday Aug. 25, 2023. Rubiales has refused to resign despite an uproar for kissing a player, Jennifer Hermoso on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final. Rubiales had also grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture from the section of dignitaries with Spain's Queen Letizia and the 16-year old Princess Sofía nearby. (Real Federación Española de Fútbol/Europa Press via AP)
Spain opens case against soccer chief for World Cup kiss. Luis Rubiales breaks week-long silence
FILE - Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2024 group H qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Denmark at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Monday, June 19, 2023. Manchester United has signed Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a move that ends the Premier League club’s search for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)
Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund set for debut

Lazio defender Nicolò Casale was handed his first call up, while former captain Leonardo Bonucci, Jorginho, Marco Verratti and Francesco Acerbi were left out.

Bonucci was left out of preseason training at Juventus and transferred to Union Berlin on Friday.

Italy:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham).

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Nicolò Casale (Lazio), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Alessio Romagnoli (Lazio), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma).

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Monza), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle).

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa).

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer