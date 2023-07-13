Italy rail strike strands commuters and tourists in sweltering weather at height of tourism season

Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
FILE - Visitors pass one of the sculptures from the series "Venus of the Rags" from Michelangelo Pistoletto in the Art and Exhibition Hall of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bonn, western Germany, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2005. Vandals destroyed one of the series, a seminal artwork by one of Italy's most famous living artists, early Wednesday, July 12, 2023, outside Naples’ City Hall. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, File)
Vandals in Naples destroy seminal artwork
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. An intense solar storm has the aurora borealis gracing the skies farther south than usual. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Northern lights forecast
Actor Kevin Spacey looks on as he arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is charged with three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent between 2001 and 2005, on Thursday July 13, 2023. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
Kevin Spacey trial
World News

Italy rail strike strands commuters and tourists in sweltering weather at height of tourism season

Passengers queue at a Trenitalia ticket office at Milan central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. in Milan, Italy, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
1 of 13 | 

Passengers queue at a Trenitalia ticket office at Milan central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. in Milan, Italy, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A billboard displays canceled trains at Milan central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. in Milan, Italy, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
2 of 13 | 

A billboard displays canceled trains at Milan central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. in Milan, Italy, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Passengers sleep waiting for their train at Milan central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. in Milan, Italy, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
3 of 13 | 

Passengers sleep waiting for their train at Milan central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. in Milan, Italy, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Passengers wait for their train at Milan central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. in Milan, Italy, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
4 of 13 | 

Passengers wait for their train at Milan central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. in Milan, Italy, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Passengers gather waiting for their train at Milan central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. in Milan, Italy, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
5 of 13 | 

Passengers gather waiting for their train at Milan central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. in Milan, Italy, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Passengers wait for a train at Milan central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. in Milan, Italy, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
6 of 13 | 

Passengers wait for a train at Milan central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. in Milan, Italy, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Passengers enter a gate of the Milan central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. in Milan, Italy, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
7 of 13 | 

Passengers enter a gate of the Milan central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. in Milan, Italy, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Passengers wait for their trains at Rome's termini central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
8 of 13 | 

Passengers wait for their trains at Rome’s termini central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Passengers wait for their trains at Rome's termini central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
9 of 13 | 

Passengers wait for their trains at Rome’s termini central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Passengers wait for their trains at Rome's termini central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
10 of 13 | 

Passengers wait for their trains at Rome’s termini central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Passengers queue at a Trenitalia ticket office at Rome's termini central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
11 of 13 | 

Passengers queue at a Trenitalia ticket office at Rome’s termini central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Passengers wait for their trains at Rome's termini central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
12 of 13 | 

Passengers wait for their trains at Rome’s termini central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Passengers wait for their trains at Rome's termini central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
13 of 13 | 

Passengers wait for their trains at Rome’s termini central station during a national train strike, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Trenitalia and Italo train workers are on strike to demand better working conditions and training. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By NICOLE WINFIELD and LUIGI NAVARRA
 
Share

ROME (AP) — Commuters and tourists alike were stranded by a major train strike across Italy on a sweltering Thursday, with cancellations affecting even high-speed lines that are usually guaranteed during Italy’s frequent work stoppages.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini signed a decree ordering the two-day strike be cut in half, but even that truncated stoppage forced the cancellation of service up and down the peninsula on a weekday, at the height of Italy’s booming high tourist season.

At Milan’s main rail station, for example, eight of 20 scheduled Trenitalia trains scheduled between 10:30-11:30 a.m. were canceled.

Other news
Members of the Unite union stand on the picket line outside Guys and St Thomas' Hospital during a 24 hour strike in their continued dispute over pay, in London, Thursday July 13, 2023. (Lucy North/PA via AP)
Tens of thousands of doctors in England start ‘longest’ strike in health system’s history
Britain’s state-funded health care service is facing what is being described as its longest-ever strike as tens of thousands of doctors in England launched a five-day walkout over pay.
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line during a rally outside Silvercup Studios, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in New York. Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators but say they doubt a deal will be reached by a negotiation deadline late Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be unavoidable
Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators.
Striking hotel workers rally outside the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
California hotel workers back on the job after strike. But union warns more walkouts are possible
Workers who picketed 19 major Southern California hotels over the long holiday weekend are back on the job, but their union warned that more walkouts could come at any time.
Striking hotel worker Tayra Dehart joins a rally outside the Intercontinental Hotel on Monday, July 3, 2023, in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Workers strike at major Southern California hotels over pay and benefits
Workers are picketing major Southern California hotels after walking off the job during the holiday weekend to demand better pay and benefits.

State-run Trenitalia warned of the likelihood of a “significant impact” on service that would involve the partial or total cancellation of service on the high-speed Frecce lines, Intercity and regional trains, and cause delays after the official end of the strike. Private Italo listed the trains that it guaranteed would be operational on its website.

Roberta Riccitiello was in Rome for work and was hoping for guaranteed high-speed train service back to her home in Naples.

“But actually we arrived this morning and they canceled all the trains,” Riccitiello said at a sweltering Termini train station, as Rome temperatures outside hit 34 degrees C (93F). She said she was considering a slower regional train service instead of the high-speed line she had originally booked, even though it would add nearly 3.5 hours onto the trip.

“Five hours to get home. I’m not on vacation, I was at work and I have to go back to work,” she said.

Italy’s main unions called for the strike of Trenitalia and Italo workers, complaining about staffing shortages and excessive overtime, minimum salaries and other work conditions.

“In general there’s a need to restart a serious and constructive confrontation within the rail transport sector to concretely improve work conditions and make them responsive to the needs of all the personnel,” said a statement from the UIL union.

Salvini said in a video statement early Thursday that he had just signed a decree cutting the strike in half, saying he took action “because leaving a million Italians — commuters and workers — stranded on a Thursday in July with temperatures of up to 35 degrees was unthinkable.”

He promised to facilitate a meeting between companies and unions “to give satisfaction to Italian railway workers, without, however, stranding hundreds of thousands of Italians who bear no blame.”

Philip Rially, visiting Rome from Scotland, was sanguine about the strike, saying work stoppages were “part of life” and would eventually end.

“And so, like all these other people from all over, we just have to wait patiently,” he said.

___

Associated Press reporter Luca Bruno contributed from Milan.