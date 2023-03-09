Italy hosts Wales in likely Six Nations wooden spoon decider

Italy's Stephen Varney, centre, holds the ball after scoring his side's opening try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and Ireland, at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Moments after another captivating effort in another loss — to Ireland this time — Italy captain Michele Lamaro was tired.

Tired not so much about the outcome, but more about how the outcome was reached.

“We’re talking a lot about the same things,” Lamaro lamented.

Chief among them was how the Italians have started all three of their Six Nations games.

Badly.

They gave head starts to France of 19-6 after 27 minutes; to England of 19-0 after 36 minutes; and to Ireland of 24-10 after 34 minutes.

Most of the time, their opponents’ class shone. But too often, it was Italy mistakes that were ruthlessly punished.

To its credit, Italy wasn’t flustered by the deficits. The Azzurri were genuinely competitive for the remaining hour or so each time. They led France late and made Ireland coach Andy Farrell start biting his nails.

When it comes to starting a test well, Italy will be hoping for a case of fourth time lucky when Wales come calling on Saturday at Stadio Olimpico.

Both sides are winless and neither wants to lose this one, which will likely decide the wooden spoon holder. Both teams finish away from home next weekend; Italy in Scotland and Wales in France. Crucially, Italy has a bonus point and Wales doesn’t.

Since Wales’ last wooden spoon in the Six Nations 20 years ago, Italy has had it 14 times, including the last seven years.

But this year Italy has been fun to watch and starts, remarkably, as the favorite against Wales. It has played with a verve and audacity that Wales coach Warren Gatland wishes his side would show.

“We have to be smart in terms of the way we play but we’ve also got to be brave,” Gatland says. “We have to keep scanning and looking at options and if there’s a chance to move the ball then be brave and do that.”

Four games into his second stint as coach, Gatland has made a bunch of changes again with Dan Biggar and Leigh Halfpenny injured.

Wyn Jones, Dafydd Jenkins and Jac Morgan have come into the pack. Rhys Webb gets his first test start since late 2020 and links with fellow Ospreys inside backs Owen Williams and Joe Hawkins.

Rio Dyer has displaced Louis Rees-Zammit on the wing, and Liam Williams is back at fullback, and warned to be more disciplined. Williams has conceded two yellow cards in two matches, and four in his last seven Six Nations games.

“We’re trying to get a handle on where we are and what we have to do,” Gatland says. ”For a number of players, this could be their last year in a Wales jersey so there has to be that transition going forward. We’re not quite where we want to be.”

Gatland rates Italy as the most athletic side they’ve reviewed. The stats confirm it. Italy moves the ball wider than the first receiver more than anyone in the tournament. But, like Wales, it is suffering at the breakdown, where the ruck speed is slow and causing turnovers.

Italy has lost star fullback Ange Capuozzo to injury, but wing Pierre Bruno says they’re not changing the game plan.

“Our game plan has its risks, and to do it well we have to be 100% perfect,” Bruno says. “As time goes by, we are gaining more and more confidence in our way of playing.”

It’s a style the players have embraced, along with Italian rugby fans. Two weeks at the Stadio Olimpico, where Italy hasn’t won in 10 years, more than 51,000 turned out, a huge audience for Italy.

“We feel the duty to offer a show that makes them want to come back to see us,” coach Kieran Crowley says.

Now, if they could just start well . . .

Lineups:

Italy: Tommaso Allan, Edoardo Padovani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Pierre Bruno, Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone, Simone Ferrari, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti. Reserves: Luca Bigi, Federico Zani, Marco Riccioni, Edoardo Iachizzi, Giovanni Pettinelli, Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Fusco, Luca Morisi.

Wales: Liam Williams, Josh Adams, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, Rio Dyer, Owen Williams, Rhys Webb; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Jac Morgan, Dafydd Jenkins, Adam Beard, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens (captain), Wyn Jones. Reserves: Scott Baldwin, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Rhys Davies, Tommy Reffell, Tomos Williams, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit.

