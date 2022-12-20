Apple-Movies-Top-10

AP NEWS
    By The Associated Press
December 20, 2022 GMT

    Movies US charts:

    1. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

    2. The Woman King

    3. The Fabelmans

    4. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

    5. Top Gun: Maverick

    6. Elf (2003)

    7. Triangle of Sadness

    8. Black Adam

    9. Avatar

    10. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

    Movies US charts - Independent:

    1. The Fabelmans

    2. Apocalypto

    3. Poker Face

    4. Tár

    5. Missing 411: The UFO Connection

    6. Spirited Away

    7. The Eternal Daughter

    8. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

    9. Looking For Her

    10. Decision to Leave

