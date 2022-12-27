Apple-Movies-Top-10
Movies US charts:
1. Violent Night
2. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
3. Top Gun: Maverick
4. Die Hard
5. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
6. Elf (2003)
7. Knives Out
8. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
10. The Holiday
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Fabelmans
2. Spoiler Alert
3. Tár
4. Poker Face
5. Aftersun
6. Medieval
7. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
8. The Eternal Daughter
9. The Place Beyond the Pines
10. Spirited Away