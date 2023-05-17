Brentford striker Ivan Toney banned 8 months for breaching betting rules

Brentford's Ivan Toney scores his sides first goal from a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Brentford striker Ivan Toney was suspended for eight months by the English Football Association on Wednesday for breaching its betting rules.

The FA said the England international was banned “from all football and football-related activity with immediate effect” until Jan. 16, 2024. He was also fined 50,000 pounds ($62,000).

Toney had faced 262 charges of breaching the FA’s betting rules between late February 2017 and late January 2021, but the FA said it “withdrew 30 of these breaches and he admitted to the remaining 232.”

The FA said Toney’s sanction was imposed “by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing.”

Toney has scored 20 Premier League goals this season, trailing only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Tottenham’s Harry Kane in the scoring charts. He made his debut for England in March in a European Championship qualifier against Ukraine.

Toney will be allowed to return to training with his club for the final four months of his ban.

