Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shooting in New Zealand
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla earnings report
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
Sports

Ja Morant’s friend arrested over 2022 fight at All-Star’s home

FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays during the second half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. On Monday, July 10, 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for Davonte Pack, a close friend of the Memphis Grizzlies star, stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player's home last year, authorities said. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays during the second half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. On Monday, July 10, 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for Davonte Pack, a close friend of the Memphis Grizzlies star, stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player’s home last year, authorities said. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been arrested on a misdemeanor warrant over a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player’s home last year.

Davonte Pack, whom Morant has referred to as “my brother,” was booked Wednesday into the Shelby County Jail for assault with bodily harm stemming from the July 2022 altercation in which a teenager says in a lawsuit that the All-Star guard and Pack punched him.

The warrant was issued July 10 for the 24-year-old Pack. That was the same day Morant’s lawyers argued in civil court that the teen’s lawsuit against Morant should be dismissed because the guard acted in self-defense after the teen threw a basketball that hit Morant in the chin.

Other news
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, March 22, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. The future of a lawsuit accusing the Memphis Grizzlies star of assaulting a teenager during a pickup basketball game hinges on whether Morant will be allowed to claim that he was acting in self defense and can receive immunity under Tennessee law. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
Ja Morant’s lawyers cite ‘stand your ground’ law, self-defense in pickup basketball lawsuit
The future of a lawsuit accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of assaulting a teenager during a pickup basketball game hinges on whether Morant will be allowed to say that he was acting in self-defense and can receive immunity under Tennessee law.
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays during the second half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. On Monday, July 10, 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for Davonte Pack, a close friend of the Memphis Grizzlies star, stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player's home last year, authorities said. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
Arrest warrant issued for friend of NBA star Ja Morant over fight at player’s home in 2022
Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for a close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player’s home last year.
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays during the second half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for his second known incident of displaying what appeared to be a firearm on social media, the NBA announced Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
Time for Ja Morant to change his behavior, there’s been enough talking, Grizzlies GM says
Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman says the 25-game suspension the NBA slapped guard Ja Morant with “was appropriate.”
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) plays during the second half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for his second known incident of displaying what appeared to be a firearm on social media, the NBA announced Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
With Ja Morant suspended, so are Grizzlies’ plans for NBA title chase
Ja Morant’s immense basketball talents have transformed the Memphis Grizzlies into NBA title contenders. Without him in the lineup, they’re not.

Pack is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday. No criminal charges have been filed against Morant.

Morant’s accuser was 17 when the lawsuit was filed. It accuses Morant and Pack of assault, reckless endangerment, abuse or neglect, and infliction of emotional distress. An amended complaint identified the plaintiff as Joshua Holloway, who is now 18.

Morant filed a countersuit accusing Holloway of slander, battery and assault.

The NBA suspended Morant for 25 games after a second video of him flashing a handgun was posted online. The video of Morant while sitting in the passenger seat of a car was posted after he served an eight-game suspension in March for livestreaming himself flashing a handgun in a Denver-area strip club.

Morant apologized for both incidents.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports