Spain soccer coach fired
Alabama congressional districts blocked
Ken Paxton impeachment
Russia-Ukraine war
US Open: Fan kicked out
U.S. News

Biden nominates former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew to serve as ambassador to Israel

FILE - Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew speaks during the discussion panel at the World Bank/IMF annual meeting at IMF headquarters in Washington, Oct. 7, 2016. The White House says President Joe Biden has nominated Lew to serve as his next ambassador to Israel.( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

FILE - Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew speaks during the discussion panel at the World Bank/IMF annual meeting at IMF headquarters in Washington, Oct. 7, 2016. The White House says President Joe Biden has nominated Lew to serve as his next ambassador to Israel.( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

By AAMER MADHANI
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated former Treasury secretary Jacob Lew to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Israel, the White House announced Tuesday.

Lew, who served as White House chief of staff and director of the Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration, would succeed Ambassador Tom Nides.,who left the post in July. Lew also served as OMB director during the Clinton administration.

If Lew is confirmed by the Senate, he will come to one of the highest-profile U.S. ambassadorships, with the Biden administration pushing for Israel and Saudi Arabia—two of the biggest Middle East powers but longtime rivals— to normalize their relationship.

The effort to strengthen that historically fraught relationship comes after the Trump administration helped facilitate the “Abraham Accords,” normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.

Other news
Palestinians inspect a damaged building following an Israeli army raid in Nour Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Palestinian Ministry of Health says one Palestinian man was killed in the West Bank refugee camp. The Islamic Jihad militant group claimed him as a member. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank kills a Palestinian man
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, center, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands after a press conference at the presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Israel's prime minister is floating the idea of building infrastructure projects such as a fiber optic cable linking countries in Asia and the Arabian Peninsula with Europe through Israel and Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, Pool)
Greece is working with Israel on AI technology to quickly detect wildfires
Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talk to the media during a press conference after their meeting at the presidential palace in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. An official statement said Christodoulides and Netanyahu will touch on expanding energy cooperation and bilateral ties, as well as Israel's relations with the European Union. The leaders' meeting comes a day ahead of a trilateral meeting that will include Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou Pool via AP)
Israel’s prime minister pitches fiber optic cable idea to link Asia and the Middle East to Europe

A normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, the most powerful and wealthy Arab state, has the potential to reshape the region and boost Israel’s standing in significant ways. But brokering such a deal is a heavy lift as the kingdom has said it won’t officially recognize Israel before a resolution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Lew is currently a managing partner at Lindsay Goldberg, a private equity firm, and a visiting professor at Columbia University in New York. A spokeswoman for Lew said he did not have any immediate comment on his nomination.

Democratic Majority for Israel President and CEO Mark Mellman said Lew would come to the posting “well-versed in the intricacies of international relations and the pressing issues facing Israel and the U.S.-Israel alliance.”

He also currently serves as chairman of the board of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, co-president of the board of the National Library of Israel USA and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Lew has also previously served as managing director and chief operating officer for two Citigroup business units. He was executive vice president and the chief operating officer of New York University and a professor of public administration in the Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at NYU.

AAMER MADHANI
Aamer Madhani is a White House reporter.