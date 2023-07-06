Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gestures during a news conference at HPD headquarters, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston, as he provides an update on the Rudy Farias case. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
U.S. News

Mississippi justices hear arguments over appointed vs. elected judges in majority-Black capital

Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justices Leslie D. King, left, and James W. Kitchens, listen as lawyers argue over the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the state supreme court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
1 of 13 | 

Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justices Leslie D. King, left, and James W. Kitchens, listen as lawyers argue over the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the state supreme court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Attorney Cliff Johnson argues against the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
2 of 13 | 

Attorney Cliff Johnson argues against the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Solicitor General Scott G. Stewart with the Mississippi Attorney General's Office, argues on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
3 of 13 | 

Solicitor General Scott G. Stewart with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, argues on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justice James W. Kitchens, asks a question of lawyers during their arguments on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
4 of 13 | 

Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justice James W. Kitchens, asks a question of lawyers during their arguments on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mississippi Supreme Court Associate Justice James D. Maxwell II asks a question of lawyers during their arguments on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the state supreme court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
5 of 13 | 

Mississippi Supreme Court Associate Justice James D. Maxwell II asks a question of lawyers during their arguments on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the state supreme court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justice Leslie D. King asks a question of lawyers during their arguments on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the state supreme court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
6 of 13 | 

Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justice Leslie D. King asks a question of lawyers during their arguments on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the state supreme court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Mississippi Supreme Court, left, listens as Solicitor General Scott G. Stewart of the Mississippi Attorney General's Office, center, argues for the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
7 of 13 | 

The Mississippi Supreme Court, left, listens as Solicitor General Scott G. Stewart of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, center, argues for the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Attorney Cliff Johnson stands before other members of his legal team and argues against the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
8 of 13 | 

Attorney Cliff Johnson stands before other members of his legal team and argues against the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spectators listen as attorneys debate before the Mississippi Supreme Court, the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
9 of 13 | 

Spectators listen as attorneys debate before the Mississippi Supreme Court, the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mississippi Supreme Court Associate Justice Dawn Beam asks a question of lawyers during their arguments on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the state supreme court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
10 of 13 | 

Mississippi Supreme Court Associate Justice Dawn Beam asks a question of lawyers during their arguments on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the state supreme court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mississippi Supreme Court Associate Justice David M. Ishee asks a question of lawyers during their arguments on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the state supreme court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
11 of 13 | 

Mississippi Supreme Court Associate Justice David M. Ishee asks a question of lawyers during their arguments on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the state supreme court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Solicitor General Scott G. Stewart reviews a printout of the Mississippi Constitution during arguments over the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
12 of 13 | 

Solicitor General Scott G. Stewart reviews a printout of the Mississippi Constitution during arguments over the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Solicitor General Scott G. Stewart reviews a printout of the Mississippi Constitution during debate on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
13 of 13 | 

Solicitor General Scott G. Stewart reviews a printout of the Mississippi Constitution during debate on the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
 
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday about a state law that has sparked a monthslong dispute over whether white state officials are stomping on local self-governance in the state’s majority-Black capital city, Jackson.

Cliff Johnson, an attorney for a group of Jackson residents, argued that justices should block the law, which authorizes the appointment of some judges in a state where most judges are elected. Johnson said the Mississippi Constitution requires the election of circuit judges, who hear civil and felony cases.

The new law requiring the appointment of judges “runs roughshod” over that mandate, Johnson told the high court.

Other news
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023. Norfolk Southern says the owner of the rail car that caused the fiery Ohio derailment in February failed to properly maintain it in the years before the crash, and the railroad wants to make sure that company and the owners of the other cars involved pay their fair share of the costs. The railroad filed a complaint Friday, June 30, against all the car owners and shippers responsible for the hazardous chemicals that spilled in the derailment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Railroad industry sues to block limit on crew sizes that Ohio imposed after E. Palestine derailment
The railroad industry has sued to block a new minimum crew-size requirement that Ohio imposed after a fiery train derailment in East Palestine in February.
FILE - Millwall and Crystal Palace players challenge for the ball during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Millwall and Crystal Palace at The Den stadium in London, England, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. John Berylson, the American businessman, owner and chairman of English soccer team Millwall, has died. He was 70. His death was announced by the second-division team, which said he had “lost his life in a tragic accident" on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff, File)
John Berylson, owner of English soccer team Millwall, dies in car crash at age 70
John Berylson, an American businessman and owner of English soccer team Millwall who was remembered for his enthusiasm for the game, has died. He was 70.
FILE - This July 16, 1945, photo shows an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, N.M. U.S. senators from New Mexico and Idaho are making another push to expand the federal government’s compensation program for people exposed to radiation following uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War. Downwinders who live near the site where the world’s first atomic bomb was tested in 1945 as part of the top secret Manhattan Project would be among those added to the list. (AP Photo, File)
US senators seek expanded compensation for those exposed to nuclear fallout
U.S. senators from New Mexico and Idaho are making another push to expand the federal government’s compensation program for people exposed to radiation from uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War.
Gabi Mosbrucker, of Bismarck, plays electronic pulls tabs at the Bismarck AMVETS in Bismarck, N.D,, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. North Dakota's attorney general announced, Thursday, July 6, 2023, a settlement with three gambling equipment distributors he accused in April of violating the state's charitable gambling laws. The settlement comes amid disagreements and confusion surrounding issues related to electronic pull tab machines, which have proliferated in North Dakota since 2018. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
Settlement reached in gambling violations case, but email draws Attorney General’s scrutiny
North Dakota’s attorney general on Thursday announced a settlement with three gambling equipment distributors he accused in April of violating the state’s charitable gambling laws and regulations.

Solicitor General Scott G. Stewart of the Mississippi attorney general’s office said legislators acted properly when they created a new court with one appointed judge in part of Jackson, and in requiring that four appointed judges will work temporarily alongside the four elected judges in Hinds County, where Jackson is located.

“No elected judge is being knocked out of their position,” Stewart said.

The law stipulates that all five of the judicial appointments would be made by Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph. The three Jackson residents sued Randolph and two other officials, and Randolph recused himself from hearing arguments Thursday.

Although race has been a big part of legislative and public debate about the law, it was not a central issue during the courtroom arguments Thursday.

Legislators voted this year to expand the territory of the state-run Capitol Police department in Jackson, to create the new court and to authorize the appointed circuit judges in Hinds County. Supporters said they were trying to improve safety in the city of about 150,000 residents, which has had more than 100 homicides in each of the past three years.

Opponents of the new law said the majority-white and Republican-controlled Legislature and Republican Gov. Tate Reeves were usurping local autonomy in Jackson and Hinds County, which are both majority-Black and governed by Democrats.

In response to justices’ questions about a crowded court docket delaying trials in Hinds County, Johnson said legislators could create new positions for elected judges.

“We recognize the problems that arise when cases don’t move, particularly criminal cases and the human cost of having people sit in jail waiting for their case to go to trial,” Johnson said.

The Mississippi Constitution allows legislators to create “inferior” courts with fewer powers than a circuit court. During Thursday’s hearing, Justice Jim Kitchens pushed back on lawmakers’ assertion that the new court in the Capitol Complex Improvement District is an inferior court with powers equivalent to a municipal court.

Most misdemeanor cases are handled in municipal courts, and people convicted there are sentenced to city or county jail. The new law specifies that the judge in the Capitol Complex Improvement District court would sentence people to a state prison for a misdemeanor conviction.

“There is not a municipal court in Mississippi that can put somebody in a state prison for a misdemeanor, is there, sir?” Kitchens asked.

Stewart replied: “Until this point, your honor.”

In May, Hinds County Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas dismissed the Jackson residents’ lawsuit days after he removed Randolph as a defendant. Thomas wrote that appointing judges does not violate the Mississippi Constitution.

A separate lawsuit filed by the NAACP challenges the appointment of judges and the expansion of the state police role in Jackson, arguing that the law creates “separate and unequal policing” for the city compared to other parts of Mississippi. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate has temporarily put the law on hold, and he also removed Randolph as a defendant.

Last week, Wingate blocked a related law that would require people to receive permission from state public safety officials before holding protests near the Capitol or other state government buildings in Jackson. Wingate wrote the law is vague and could have a chilling effect on First Amendment rights, particularly for people demonstrating against government actions.