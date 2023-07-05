(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
U.S. News

Mississippi high court will hear case about appointing judges in majority-Black capital city

FILE - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph confers with his attorneys on May 10, 2023, in Hinds County Chancery Court in Jackson, Miss., where a judge heard arguments about a Mississippi law that would create a court system with judges who would be appointed rather than elected. The chancery judge removed Randolph as a defendant and dismissed the lawsuit. Randolph has recused himself from hearing an appeal on Thursday, July 6, 2023, as the plaintiffs ask the state Supreme Court to revive the case. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

FILE - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph confers with his attorneys on May 10, 2023, in Hinds County Chancery Court in Jackson, Miss., where a judge heard arguments about a Mississippi law that would create a court system with judges who would be appointed rather than elected. The chancery judge removed Randolph as a defendant and dismissed the lawsuit. Randolph has recused himself from hearing an appeal on Thursday, July 6, 2023, as the plaintiffs ask the state Supreme Court to revive the case. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
 
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court will hear an appeal Thursday as some Jackson residents try to revive one of the lawsuits challenging the appointment, rather than the election, of some judges in the capital city — and the top justice will not take part in the hearing.

Chief Justice Mike Randolph has recused himself from considering the appeal because he said he does not want to prolong the case.

The Jackson residents originally named Randolph as a defendant in the lawsuit because the chief justice is required to appoint five judges, under the law that the suit is trying to block.

Other news
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. An off-duty police officer participated in a raid where two Black men — Jenkins and his friend Eddie Terrell Parker — say deputies beat and sexually assaulted them before shooting Jenkins in the mouth, a Mississippi police chief said Monday, July 3. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Off-duty officer was with deputies accused of abusing Black men, police chief says
A Mississippi police chief says one of his off-duty officers participated in a raid where two Black men say deputies beat and sexually assaulted them before shooting one of them in the mouth.
FILE - A person previously convicted of a felony felon holds a sign about voter suppression during a Poor People's Campaign assembly in Jackson, Miss., on Monday, April 19, 2021. The demonstrator was among speakers who called for Mississippi to simplify the way it restores voting rights to people convicted of some felonies. On Friday, June 30, 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court said it would not consider a case challenging Mississippi's practice of removing voting rights from people convicted of some crimes. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Mississippi’s Jim Crow-era ban on voting after some felonies
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will not stop Mississippi from removing voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies — a practice that originated in the Jim Crow era with the intent of stopping Black men from influencing elections.
FILE - Jackson residents and supporters hold signs as they march to the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Miss., to protest the ongoing water issues, poverty and other social ills, in the city, Oct. 10, 2022. A federal judge on Thursday, June 29, 2023, temporarily blocked a new Mississippi law that requires people to get permission from state police before having protests or other gatherings near state government buildings in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
US judge temporarily blocks Mississippi law on state police permits for some protests
A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Mississippi law that requires people to get permission from state police before protesting near government buildings in the capital city of Jackson.
FILE - Prosecutor Doug Evans holds a photo during a trial for Curtis Flowers on June 14, 2010, in Greenwood, Miss. Evans is resigning Friday, June 30, 2023, after more than 30 years as district attorney and four years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Flowers' final conviction because it found that Evans had excluded Black people from jury service. Evans tried Flowers six times in the 1996 killings of four people. Flowers, who was released from prison in 2019, always maintained his own innocence. (Taylor Kuykendall/The Commonwealth via AP, File)
Mississippi prosecutor who excluded Black jurors is resigning after more than 30 years
A white Mississippi district attorney whose practice of excluding Black people from juries caused the U.S.

Randolph objected to being sued, and a chancery court judge removed him as a defendant. In Randolph’s recusal order on the appeal, he wrote Monday that he is neutral about the constitutionality of the law, which is the central issue in the lawsuit.

“But absent recusal, the Chief Justice’s participation risks prolonging the ‘circus’ and allowing a sideshow to overshadow the center-ring attraction,” Randolph wrote.

He wrote that his decision to step aside on this appeal should not encourage lawyers to sue judges.

“Just suing a judge does not mandate his recusal,” Randolph wrote.

The Legislature passed a bill this year to expand the territory of the state-run Capitol Police department inside Jackson. The bill, signed into law by Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, also creates a new court inside Jackson with a judge appointed by the chief justice. And it requires the chief justice to appoint four judges to serve alongside the four elected circuit court judges in Hinds County, where Jackson is located.

Most judges in Mississippi are elected, and opponents of the new law say the majority-white and Republican-controlled Legislature is usurping local autonomy in Jackson and Hinds County, which are both majority-black and governed by Democrats. Supporters of the new law say they are trying to improve public safety.

In May, Hinds County Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas dismissed the lawsuit days after he removed Randolph as a defendant. Thomas wrote that the appointment of judges does not violate the Mississippi Constitution.

The plaintiffs are asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to overturn Thomas’ order and revive their lawsuit.

A separate lawsuit filed by the NAACP challenges the appointment of judges and the expansion of the state police role in Jackson, arguing that the law creates “separate and unequal policing” for the city compared to other parts of Mississippi. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate has temporarily put the law on hold, and he also removed Randolph as a defendant in the federal suit.

Last week, Wingate also blocked a related law that would require people to receive permission from state public safety officials before holding protests or other gatherings near the Capitol, the governor’s mansion or other state government buildings in Jackson. Wingate wrote the law is vague and could have a chilling effect on First Amendment rights, particularly for people who want to demonstrate against government actions.