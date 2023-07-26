Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta Platforms reports earnings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Meta reports strong Q2 results
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Federal Reserve raises interest rates
U.S. News

Court-appointed manager of Mississippi capital water system gets task of fixing sewage problems

FILE - Ted Henifin, interim third-party manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to help fix the long-troubled water system of the Mississippi's capital city, speaks about the expansive list of reforms the city's water department is undertaking, June 5, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. Henifin is also being assigned to correct problems with Jackson's sewer system, under an order by a federal judge on Wednesday, July 26. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

FILE - Ted Henifin, interim third-party manager appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice to help fix the long-troubled water system of the Mississippi’s capital city, speaks about the expansive list of reforms the city’s water department is undertaking, June 5, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. Henifin is also being assigned to correct problems with Jackson’s sewer system, under an order by a federal judge on Wednesday, July 26. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
 
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The independent manager working to fix the long-troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city will also be assigned to oversee repairs to the city’s deteriorating sewer system, under an order filed Wednesday by a federal judge.

Officials from the U.S. Justice Department, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the city of Jackson all agreed to give the extra duties to Ted Henifin.

Henifin had decades of experience running water systems in other states before U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate appointed him late last year to run the Jackson system.

Wingate had said during a hearing in May that he was considering putting Henifin in charge of the sewer system, as well.

Other news
Mississippi Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Fitch seeks reelection in November. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi candidates gives stump speeches amid sawdust and sweat at the Neshoba County Fair
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Hosemann seeks reelection, but first must obtain his party's nomination for lieutenant governor in the party primary, Aug. 8. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
GOP candidates for Mississippi lieutenant governor clash in speeches ahead of primary
FILE - A sign encouraging voters to vote absentee in light of COVID-19 precautions rests on the grounds of the Hinds County Courthouse in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. A federal judge issued an order Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to block a new Mississippi law that would restrict who could help people with absentee voting.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi can’t restrict absentee voting assistance this year, US judge says as he blocks law

Todd Kim, assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, said in a statement Wednesday that the new agreement will lead to faster steps to improve problems, including “sewage discharges that threaten public health and the environment.”

“This action shows the continuing commitment of the Justice Department to seek justice, health and safety for the residents of Jackson, Mississippi, and to prioritize enforcement in the communities most burdened by environmental harm,” Kim said.

Jackson has struggled with water problems for decades. The federal government intervened in the water system after many of the city’s 150,000 residents and many businesses were left without running water last August and September after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. People waited in lines for water to drink, bathe, cook and flush toilets in Jackson as some businesses were temporarily forced to close for lack of safe drinking water.

Henifin told Wingate during a hearing in June that Jackson’s water is safe to drink, but that instilling public confidence in the system is a challenge. Crews have been repairing broken water lines.

Jackson also has longstanding problems with its sewer system. The city agreed to enter a consent decree in 2012 with the EPA to prevent the overflow of raw sewage and bring the city into compliance with the Clean Water Act. Reports required by the consent decree showed more than 4 billion gallons of untreated or partially treated wastewater were dumped into the Pearl River between March 2020 and February 2022.