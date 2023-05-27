Familiar face is the new superintendent of the Jackson County School District

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — When students show up for school in the fall, a new leader with a familiar face will be in place for Mississippi’s Jackson County School District.

Assistant Superintendent David Baggett was chosen to lead the district from a field of nine applicants, the district said in a news release Friday.

Baggett officially takes over the role on July 1. He replaces John Strycker, whose contract was not renewed after discrimination lawsuits were filed against him during his three years in the post.

“Mr. Baggett has a broad range of administrative experience coupled with the ability to build relationships between staff and stakeholders,” said J. Keith Lee, school board president.

Lee said the board is confident in Baggett’s ability to lead the district and uphold the high standards the community expects.