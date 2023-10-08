Jackson State jumps out early and cruises past Alabama A&M 45-30

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jason Brown threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first half as Jackson State jumped out early and beat Alabama A&M 45-30 on Saturday.

Jackson State (4-2, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, with Ahmad Miller’s 38-yard scoring run sandwiched between a pair of Jacobian Morgan short-yardage runs.

Brown’s 47-yard touchdown pass to Fabian McCray and his 5-yarder to Seven McGee helped the Tigers build a 35-7 halftime lead. Brown and McGee connected again with a 15-yard TD early in the fourth.

Brown finished 14-of-26 passing for 202 yards. Irv Mulligan added 115 yards rushing on 23 carries.

Xavier Lankford completed 21 of 36 passes and threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions, and he added 42 yards on the ground and a pair of TD runs to lead Alabama A&M (3-3, 1-2). Cameron Young had eight receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown catch.

___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll