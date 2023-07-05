FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Sports

Jackson Yueill replaces injured Alan Soñora on US CONCACAF Gold Cup roster

United States' Alan Sonora (7) leaps over St. Kitts & Nevis' goalkeeper Julani Archibald (18) during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
CHICAGO (AP) — San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill was added to the U.S. roster for the knockout rounds for the CONCACAF Gold Cup as the replacement for Alan Soñora, who strained his right hamstring.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the change Monday, six days ahead of the Americans’ quarterfinal against Canada in Cincinnati.

The 26-year-old Yueill has 16 international appearances and last played in a December 2021 exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was on the roster for an April exhibition against Mexico this year but did not get into the match.

Other possibilities were bypassed because they are regaining fitness.

Los Angeles midfielder Kellyn Acosta was sidelined by a lower extremity injury from May 13 until Saturday, when he played the second half at Dallas. Teammate Timothy Tillman also had a lower extremity injury that sidelined him after May 20. He returned to play 10 minutes against Vancouver on June 24 and started Saturday, when Acosta replaced him at the start of the second half.

