Triple-A International League Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Norfolk (Baltimore) 38 16 .704 — Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 30 20 .600 6 St. Paul (Minnesota) 30 22 .577 7 Durham (Tampa Bay) 31 23 .574 7 Louisville (Cincinnati) 29 24 .547 8½ Memphis (St. Louis) 29 25 .537 9 Columbus (Cleveland) 27 25 .519 10 Nashville (Milwaukee) 27 26 509 10½ Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 27 27 .500 11 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 26 27 .491 11½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 26 28 .481 12 Rochester (Washington) 25 27 .481 12 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 25 28 .472 12½ Worcester (Boston) 25 29 .463 13 Toledo (Detroit) 24 29 .453 13½ Buffalo (Toronto) 24 30 .444 14 Jacksonville (Miami) 23 30 .434 14½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 23 31 .426 15 Omaha (Kansas City) 22 30 .423 15 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 20 34 .370 18

Wednesday's Games

Rochester 6, Syracuse 1

Nashville 4, Charlotte 0

St. Paul 6, Buffalo 2

Columbus 4, Iowa 2, 1st Game

Iowa 9, Columbus 0, 2nd Game

Durham 3, Jacksonville 0, 1st game

Durham 5, Jacksonville 2, 2nd game

Norfolk 8, Gwinnett 3, 1st game

Gwinnett 7, Norfolk 0, 2nd game

Indianapolis 13, Toledo 1

Louisville 9, Worcester 2

Scranton/WB 7, Lehigh Valley 5

Memphis 9, Omaha 4

Thursday's Games

St. Paul 11, Buffalo 5

Norfolk 5, Gwinnett 2

Columbus 8, Iowa 8, susp. bottom of the 10th to be completed June 2

Toledo 4, Indianapolis 1

Louisville 8, Worcester 6

Durham 6, Jacksonville 5

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/WB 3

Nashville 10, Charlotte 7

Memphis 12, Omaha 6

Friday's Games

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.

Memphis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Iowa, 2 8:08 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Paul at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

Worcester at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.

Memphis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.