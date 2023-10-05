Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Jacksonville State scores 38 unanswered points in second half to beat Middle Tennessee 45-30

 
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Backup Zion Webb threw for two touchdowns and he ran for 101 yards and a score to help Jacksonville State beat Middle Tennessee 45-30 on Wednesday night.

Jacksonville State trailed 23-7 after the Blue Raiders scored on three straight drives in the second quarter. But the Gamecocks scored 38 unanswered points in the second half.

Kamari Stephens made Jacksonville State’s seventh sack, on a fourth-and-5 play at the Gamecocks’ 14-yard line, with 4:12 remaining in the fourth. Stephens added a forced fumble on Middle Tennessee’s next possession and Curley Young picked it up and raced for a 26-yard touchdown to make it 45-23.

The Jacksonville State defense forced four turnovers, including two interceptions, but still allowed 563 yards.

Malik Jackson and J’Wan Evans added rushing touchdowns for Jacksonville State (5-1, 3-0 Conference USA), which is in the second year of an FCS-FBS transition. Starter Logan Smothers was 5-of-10 passing with an interception on Jacksonville’s first possession of the game. Webb was 11 of 21 for 186 yards.

Nicholas Vattiato threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns for Middle Tennessee (1-5, 0-2). Justin Olson had nine catches for 124 yards, and Elijah Metcalf had touchdown receptions of 71 and 19 yards.

Middle Tennessee receiver Kellen Stewart was carted off the field midway through the second quarter after taking a hard hit.

