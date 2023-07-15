Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo shooting
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in action against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Marketa Vondrousova wins Wimbledon
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
U.S. News

Former leader of Brooklyn crime-control group pleads guilty to sexually abusing teenage girl

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The former leader of a safety patrol in Brooklyn’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community pleaded guilty Friday to charges he sexually abused a teenage girl.

The plea allows Jacob Daskal, who led a neighborhood watch group called a shomrim, to avoid a trial in a case that alleged he groomed a 15-year-old girl for sex.

As part of the plea agreement, Daskal must register as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn.

Other news
FILE - U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, 2023. Santos, charged with a host of financial crimes, including embezzling money from his campaign, withdrew $85,000 from his campaign to help repay hundreds of thousands of dollars he loaned himself to get elected in 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
US Rep. George Santos repays himself $85K raised from lackluster reelection fundraising
Recently released congressional campaign records reveal the potential challenges embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos faces in his bid for reelection.
FILE - A Suffolk County Police Department officer and dog search the Gilgo Beach area on New York's Long Island for human remains, March 29, 2011. A suspect has been taken into custody on New York’s Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jim Staubitser/Newsday via AP, File)
AP Was There: NY suburb deals with latest notorious murder case
Authorities in New York have arrested a man in connection with some of the killings on Long Island known as the Gilgo Beach murders.
This image made from drone footage provided by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets shows flooding in Montpelier, Vt., Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets via AP)
Vermonters rush to dry out flooded homes and businesses with more storms on the horizon
Vermonters are working to dry out homes and businesses damaged by this week’s historic flooding and keeping a wary eye on the horizon, with another round of storms in the forecast this weekend.
In this courtroom sketch Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang, center, pleaded not guilty in a U.S. federal court, in New York, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in connection with a $2-billion corruption and money laundering scandal that prosecutors said defrauded American investors and threatened to further destabilize the economy of one of the world's poorest countries. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
Former Mozambique finance minister pleads not guilty in US federal court over $2 billion scandal
Mozambique’s former finance minister has pleaded not guilty in U.S. federal court in connection with a $2 billion corruption and money laundering scandal.

Authorities said Daskal subjected to the girl to sexual acts over a three-month period in 2017. He was arrested in 2018.

“The defendant has admitted he abused his power, trust and position in the community by committing deplorable acts against a child in his care,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.

Daskal faces a minimum prison sentence of 14 years.

Daskal headed the Boro Park Shomrim Society, an Orthodox Jewish crime-patrol group associated with the New York Police Department.