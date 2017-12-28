Scammers posing as Westmoreland court officials, county warns

Westmoreland County officials are looking for a phone scammer posing as a court representative.

The caller claims to work for District Judge Mark Mansour’s office and asks victims for payment, according to an alert posted on the county website.

The scammer told a victim Wednesday morning that charges had been filed and the victim must use pre-paid credit cards to cover the costs, according to a spokesperson for Mansour’s office.

The voicemail used by the scammer did not pronounce the word “magisterial” correctly, she said.

The caller leaves a phone number that is not associated with the court office, according to the county.

Mansour’s office does not phone defendants, but corresponds with them through official summons.

Anyone receiving a similar phone call should report it to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office at 724-830-3949.

Jacob Tierney and Joe Napsha are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Tierney at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem. Reach Napsha at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.