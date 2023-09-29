Jags return specialist Agnew a ‘game-time’ decision vs. Falcons in London. WR Zay Jones ruled out

WATFORD, England (AP) — Return specialist Jamal Agnew will be a game-time decision Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who confirmed wide receiver Zay Jones won’t play against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium.

Agnew, who has a thigh injury, had been expected to help fill in for Jones, who will miss his second straight game after spraining his right knee two weeks ago against Kansas City.

Coach Doug Pederson said Friday he’s “optimistic” Agnew can play. The return game is “a big part of what we do.”

“He’s explosive there,” Pederson said. “And also a guy on offense that we can use. He’s a smart player on offense, we can put him in different spots.”

Agnew made the Pro Bowl last season as an injury replacement. Since entering the league in 2017, he leads the NFL with seven return touchdowns — four punt returns, two kickoff returns and one field goal return.

Agnew participated in practice Friday at the lush grounds of The Grove resort hotel north of the British capital hours after the team arrived. The injury report listed him as questionable.

“He’s doing good. We’re still going to give him another day,” Pederson said.

D’Ernest Johnson likely would handle kick returns and Parker Washington the punt returns if Agnew is out, Pederson said.

“We have answers there, but obviously if Jamal can’t go, it’s definitely a (loss) from an explosive standpoint in the return game,” he said.

Agnew sat out last year’s London game because of a knee injury. Pederson had similarly said he was optimistic before that game.

Agnew had a 48-yard punt return in the 31-21 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in this season’s opener.

As a wide receiver, Agnew has five receptions for 54 yards this season. He had a costly fumble after a catch against the Houston Texans last week. He took a hard hit and coughed up the ball on the Texans’ 30-yard line with his team driving and down 14-0 late in the first half of the 37-17 loss.

Before leaving for London, Pederson had described Jones as a “ long shot ” to play against the Falcons. Jones has five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown this season.

Starting linebacker Devin Lloyd (thumb) and safety Antonio Johnson (hamstring) are also out. Offensive lineman Anton Harrison (ankle) and DL Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder) were listed as questionable.

After their “home” game at Wembley, the Jags stay in town to play the Buffalo Bills the following Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“The energy was great after a long plane ride and guys being a little tired,” said quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will play his third London game, about Friday’s practice. “I thought we brought a lot of juice.”

