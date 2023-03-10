Jaguars won’t spend big in free agency as they await draft

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (10-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OT Jawaan Taylor, WR Marvin Jones, DL Dawuane Smoot, DL Arden Key, TE Chris Manhertz, TE Dan Arnold, S Andrew Wingard, DL Adam Gotsis, CB Tre Herndon, DL Corey Peters, RB Darrell Henderson.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: PK Riley Patterson, WR Tim Jones, CB Tevaughn Campbell, OT Blake Hance, G Cole Van Lanen.

NEEDS: After committing more than $400 million in free agency over the past two years — including nearly $250 million guaranteed — the Jaguars are pinching pennies in 2023. They were roughly $30 million over the salary cap a few weeks ago, but GM Trent Baalke created nearly $40 million in space by cutting CB Shaquill Griffin, extending DL Roy Robertson-Harris and reworking contracts for WR Christian Kirk, WR Zay Jones, LB Foye Oluokun and RG Brandon Scherff. The creative accounting should allow the defending AFC South champions to keep their core intact while using the franchise tag on TE Evan Engram and be able to sign a few backups in free agency. Much of the team’s new additions for 2023 will come in next month’s NFL draft, where Jacksonville has nine picks.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $7 million.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL