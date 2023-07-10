FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Sports

Jaguars sign coach Doug Pederson’s son, Josh, to compete for a roster spot during camp

FILE - Louisiana Monroe tight end Josh Pederson plays against Georgia State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Atlanta. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson’s son is the team’s newest tight end. The Jaguars signed Josh Pederson on Monday, July 10, 2023, bringing him aboard nearly a month after he finished the USFL season with the Houston Gamblers. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
FILE - Louisiana Monroe tight end Josh Pederson plays against Georgia State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Atlanta. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson’s son is the team’s newest tight end. The Jaguars signed Josh Pederson on Monday, July 10, 2023, bringing him aboard nearly a month after he finished the USFL season with the Houston Gamblers. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson watches players run through drills during an NFL football practice, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson’s son is the team’s newest tight end. The Jaguars signed Josh Pederson on Monday, July 10, 2023, bringing him aboard nearly a month after he finished the USFL season with the Houston Gamblers. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson watches players run through drills during an NFL football practice, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson’s son is the team’s newest tight end. The Jaguars signed Josh Pederson on Monday, July 10, 2023, bringing him aboard nearly a month after he finished the USFL season with the Houston Gamblers. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson’s son is the team’s newest tight end.

The Jaguars signed Josh Pederson on Monday, bringing him aboard nearly a month after he finished the USFL season with the Houston Gamblers. Pederson caught 24 passes for 325 yards in 10 games. The Gamblers terminated his contract last week so he could sign with a then-unnamed NFL team.

He replaces undrafted rookie Leonard Taylor, who was waived with an injury designation.

Despite being the coach’s kid, Pederson could have a tough time making Jacksonville’s opening-day roster. The Jags have veteran Evan Engram, who has yet to sign his franchise tender, atop a depth chart that includes second-round draft pick Brenton Strange, 2021 fifth-rounder Luke Farrell and Gerrit Prince.

Josh Pederson has yet to play an NFL snap, but he spent time with San Francisco (2021), New Orleans (2021) and Kansas City (2022) since his four-year college career at Louisiana-Monroe. He caught 99 passes for 1,191 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Warhawks.

The Pedersons aren’t the first father/son combination to become coach/player on the same team in professional sports. Doc and Austin Rivers did it in the NBA. Cal Ripken Sr. and Jr. did it in Major League Baseball, along with Felipe and Moisés Alou and Dale and Yogi Berra.

Two-time Super Bowl winner Tom Coughlin coached his son-in-law, guard Chris Snee, with the New York Giants.

A more recent NFL family tie: The Dallas Cowboys drafted Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round, a move that places Vaughn and his father Chris on the same team. Chris Vaughn is the team’s assistant director of college scouting.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL