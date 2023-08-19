Lolita the orca dies
Sports

Jaguars beat Lions 25-7 in preseason matchup featuring backups on both teams

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Oliver Martin (88) tries to fend off a tackle from Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
1 of 19 | 

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) passes in the pocket against the Detroit Lions during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
2 of 19 | 

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (50) runs out of the pocket persued by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah (56) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
3 of 19 | 

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff sits on the bench as teams warm up before the first half of a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
4 of 19 | 

Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore hits Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Seth Williams (81) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
5 of 19 | 

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs against Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
6 of 19 | 

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Jeremiah Ledbetter (99) celebrates the sacking of Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
7 of 19 | 

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Jeremiah Ledbetter (99) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (50) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
8 of 19 | 

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs as Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky (79) defends during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
9 of 19 | 

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (50) passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
10 of 19 | 

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson walks on the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
11 of 19 | 

Fans cheer during the first half of a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
12 of 19 | 

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Caleb Johnson (57) hits Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
13 of 19 | 

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (19) works for a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (36) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
14 of 19 | 

Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) intercepts a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (80) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
15 of 19 | 

Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Seth Williams (81) after Gilmore interc epted the ball during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
16 of 19 | 

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) attempts a tackle on Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Oliver Martin (88) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
17 of 19 | 

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) falls over Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
18 of 19 | 

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson speaks with quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions , Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
19 of 19 | 

By LARRY LAGE
 
DETROIT (AP) — C.J. Beathard threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Parker Washington late in the first half and the Jacksonville Jaguars went on to beat the Detroit Lions 25-7 on Saturday.

Beathard filled in for Trevor Lawrence as most of the starters for both teams watched the preseason game to avoid injuries.

Beathard, a backup in his sixth NFL season, was 12 of 20 for 138 yards. He threw an interception along with the touchdown pass to Washington, a rookie receiver, that put Jacksonville ahead 12-0 at halftime.

Teddy Bridgewater, meanwhile, was shaky in his Lions debut while surrounded by backups.

Bridgewater, signed this month to be Jared Goff’s backup, was sacked on his first snap and completed 5 of 11 passes for just 34 yards.

Detroit’s Nate Sudfeld, who threw his third interception of the preseason in the second quarter, connected with Chase Cota on a 1-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to avoid a shutout.

D’Ernest Johnson restored the Jaguars’ cushion with a 1-yard touchdown run late in the third and helped them pull away with a 15-yard run that put them ahead 25-7 early in the fourth.

KICKING IT

Jacksonville kicker Brandon McManus, signed in May after he was waived by Denver, made a 40-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 28-yarder in the second quarter. The Jaguars went for 2-point conversions after each of their four touchdowns last week.

INJURY REPORT

Jaguars: Rookie guard Cooper Hodges, a seventh-round pick, had to be helped off the field in the first quarter and guard Chandler Brewer was hurt in the second quarter.

Lions: Defensive back Saivion Smith appeared to have an injury in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Jaguars: Host Miami on Saturday to close the preseason and start the regular season Sept. 10 at Indianapolis.

Lions: Play at Carolina on Friday night to end the preseason and face Kansas City on the road Sept. 7 in the NFL’s opening game.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl