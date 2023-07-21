England's Tommy Fleetwood smiles after a birdie putt on the 16th hole on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
Melina Hipskind, from McDonalds USA, stands at the defense table as a verdict awarding Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez $800,000 on behalf of their daughter Olivia Caraballo, now 8, is read at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Holmes and Caraballo Estevez, sued McDonald's seeking $15 million after their then 4 year old daughter, Olivia Caraballo, got a second-degree burn from a hot chicken nugget. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
McDonald’s Chicken McNugget lawsuit
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
Sports

Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay in a first for US-based pro leagues

FILE - Kevin Maxen of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team poses for a photo in June 2021. Maxen, an associate strength coach with the Jaguars, has become the first male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league to come out as gay. Maxen spoke about his sexual orientation in an interview published Thursday, July 20, 2023, by Outsports. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - Kevin Maxen of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL football team poses for a photo in June 2021. Maxen, an associate strength coach with the Jaguars, has become the first male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league to come out as gay. Maxen spoke about his sexual orientation in an interview published Thursday, July 20, 2023, by Outsports. (AP Photo, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Maxen, an associate strength coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has become the first male coach in a major U.S.-based professional league to come out as gay.

Maxen spoke about his sexual orientation in an interview published Thursday by Outsports.

“I don’t want to feel like I have to think about it anymore,” Maxen said. “I don’t want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing, or why I am living with someone else.

Other news
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Canada held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in Women’s World Cup opener for both teams
Olympic champion Canada has been held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in its Women’s World Cup opener after Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie made several key saves, including one on a penalty from Christine Sinclair.
Houston Astros pitcher J.P. France throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Rookie France shuts down A’s and Tucker delivers go-ahead two-run double as Astros win 3-1
Rookie J.P. France struck out five while pitching into the eighth inning for the first time this season to win his third straight decision, Kyle Tucker hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth, and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1.
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, left, and shortstop Paul DeJong celebrate the team's 7-2 win over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Jordan Walker and Paul DeJong homer as St. Louis Cardinals beat Chicago Cubs 7-2
Jordan Walker and Paul DeJong each hit a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 7-2 for their sixth straight victory.
Beau Hossler watches his tee shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at the Tahoe Mt. Club's Old Greenwood golf course in Truckee, Calif., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
S.Y. Noh eagles all 3 par 5s to take the 1st-round lead in the Barracuda Championship
S.Y. Noh eagled all three par-5 holes and scored a tournament-record 23 points Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club.

“I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but I also want to just live and not feel fear about how people will react.”

While Maxen’s announcement is a first for a male coach, NFL players have come out previously. Michael Sam became the first openly gay player to be drafted when the then-St. Louis Rams selected him in 2014. In 2021, Carl Nassib, then with the Las Vegas Raiders, became the first active NFL player to come out publicly. Nassib played for Tampa Bay last season.

A few female coaches in U.S.-based leagues have come out publicly, including Katie Sowers, a former assistant with the San Francisco 49ers.

Maxen said he no longer felt comfortable hiding his sexuality or his boyfriend of two years.

“You have other coaches who have significant others, and they’re talking about their significant others,” Maxen said. “And I felt guilty that I couldn’t do the same thing, that I was letting myself down.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL