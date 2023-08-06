A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Jags are taking it slow with OL Tyler Shatley after he experienced an irregular heartbeat

By MARK LONG
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley had felt his heart flutter before, several times in recent years.

He never bothered to get it checked until Wednesday. But with a few extra minutes to spare following a hot and humid practice, the 10-year NFL veteran decided to ask team trainers if they knew what was going on.

It may have been the best call of his professional career.

Doctors determined Shatley was experiencing atrial fibrillation, an irregular and rapid heartbeat. The condition can lead to blood clots in the heart and increases the risk of stroke and heart failure.

Jaguars OL Tyler Shatley returns to practice days after dealing with an irregular heartbeat

“It’s just the good Lord looking after me,” Shatley said Sunday. “It’s all good now.”

The Jaguars put Shatley on blood thinners to help him regulate the condition. But he’s not allowed to take part in any contact drills while on the medication.

“They don’t want you to take any hits to the head,” he said. “They’re just nervous about that.”

Shatley was back at practice Saturday and Sunday, taking part in non-contract work. The team is confident he’ll be fully cleared at some point soon.

“He’s fine. Everything’s calmed down,” coach Doug Pederson said.

Watching much of practice from afar might be the most difficult part for a guy who hasn’t missed a game since the 2015 season. Shatley’s played in 123 consecutive games, five shy of the franchise record held by long snapper Joe Zelenka (2001-08).

“It’s tough, man,” Shatley said. “It’s tough because now all the guys are going to have to pick up my slack and it just hurts. It’s hard. It’s hard to sit there and watch everybody have to do that. …

“I’m trying to stay in the best shape I can, do as much as I can, so that way when I come back it’s a seamless transition.”

The 32-year-old Shatley is Jacksonville’s longest-tenured player. He made the roster as an undrafted rookie from Clemson in 2014 and has started 45 games at center and guard. As much experience as he has, he learned something from the ordeal: make sure you tell your wife before you visit doctors and specialists.

Shatley decided to drop the news while on FaceTime with his wife and kids after the doctor’s visit, hoping the presence of the little ones would soften the blow. He got an earful later.

“She was like, ‘What do you mean? Like, you didn’t tell me until then?’” he said. “Learned a lesson there, though.”

