This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
What to stream this week
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup results
People chant anti-NYPD slogans, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Twitch streamer gathers thousands
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot climbs
FILE - Mark Margolis attends the Variety and Women in Film Pre-Emmy Event at Scarpetta on Friday, Sept. 21, 2012, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Sports

Jaguars OL Tyler Shatley returns to practice days after dealing with an irregular heartbeat

Jacksonville Jaguars center Tyler Shatley (69) greets his former college coach, Dabo Swinney, head coach at Clemson after a practice at the NFL football team's training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Jacksonville Jaguars center Tyler Shatley (69) greets his former college coach, Dabo Swinney, head coach at Clemson after a practice at the NFL football team’s training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley is back at practice three days after dealing with an irregular heartbeat.

Coach Doug Pederson said Saturday that Shatley went into atrial fibrillation — a rapid heartbeat — following a hot and humid practice Wednesday.

“We got him right away, got him treated,” Pederson said. “He’s fine. He’s OK. He’s with the team. Everything’s calmed down. He’ll be out there today. He’ll be in uniform, but until he’s cleared, he’ll just work on the side and all that.”

Shatley was in full pads Saturday and doing some light work with the second-team offense. He sat out 11-on-11 drills.

The 32-year-old Shatley is Jacksonville’s longest-tenured player. He’s played in 128 games, with 45 starts, since making the roster as an undrafted rookie from Clemson in 2014.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl