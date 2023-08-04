Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna provides insight into now-dropped child porn charges

FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join
In this photo taken from video, people jump and kick a car as a crowd runs through the street on Broadway near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Bobby Calvan)
Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 1977, photo provided by NASA, the "Sounds of Earth" record is mounted on the Voyager 2 spacecraft in the Safe-1 Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla. On Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, NASA's Deep Space Network sent a command to correct a problem with its antenna. It took more than 18 hours for the signal to reach Voyager 2 _ more than 12 billion miles away _ and another 18 hours to hear back. On Friday, Aug. 4, the spacecraft started returning data again. (AP Photo/NASA, File)
NASA restores contact with Voyager 2 spacecraft
FILE - United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. Biles is returning to competition at the U.S. Classic on Saturday, two years after a bought with "the twisties" forced her to remove herself from several events at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Simone Biles to compete for first time since Tokyo
Sports

Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna provides insight into now-dropped child porn charges

By MARK LONG
 
Share

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna is taking steps to clear his name and get another shot at playing football.

Kitna, who was arrested last November on felony child pornography charges that were eventually dropped in a plea deal, released a lengthy statement Friday through a sports management company.

The son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna called the initial charges “not accurate,” said a forensic investigation found no inappropriate material on any of his electronic devices and added that he went through an extensive psychosexual evaluation that determined “I’m in the lowest possible percentile for likelihood to commit a crime.”

“I understand that there are many who will never get past the original headlines, but for those who want to look at this objectively, I hope this will provide details to see the truth,” Kitna said. “I know with the continued love and support of those close to me — and hopefully some understanding by others — I’ll have a chance at the life that I dreamed of and worked so hard for.

Other news
FILE - Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna (11) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Ex-Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, accepted a plea deal Wednesday, July 5, 2023, that dismissed five felony child pornography charges stemming from his arrest last November. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna agrees to plea deal that drops 5 felony child porn charges

“I am determined to use my story to help others avoid the pitfalls of naïve technology use.”

Florida coach Billy Napier kicked Kitna off the team days after his arrest. Kitna entered the transfer portal once his criminal case was settled last month, but he has not signed with another program.

“I had hoped this outcome would exonerate me and provide understanding,” Kitna said. “The reaction has been quite the opposite and created even more confusion, with people making judgments based only on the initial reports, which didn’t tell the whole story.

“My family and I emphatically believe child pornography should not exist in our world. I did not commit a crime of this nature. The facts of the investigation and the resolution show this. I hope this statement will bring clarity to all those who care to know the truth.”

Kitna accepted a plea deal in early July that dismissed the five felony child pornography charges. Kitna instead pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct, second-degree misdemeanors. A circuit judge placed Kitna on six months’ probation for each count but did not levy a fine or require him to register as a sex offender.

Gainesville Police arrested Kitna on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography. Police said Kitna shared images of young girls being sexually abused via a social media platform — pics Kitna now says were found on a “legal site.”

Investigators ultimately determined that the images did not meet the criteria for the child pronography charges.

“Out of respect to the legal process, I have chosen to remain silent the last eight months, knowing the accusations levied against me as a teenager were not accurate and would be proven to be not true,” Kitna said. “The extensive six-month-long investigation brought the prosecution to the conclusion I knew all along this was not a child pornography case.”

Florida has since lifted Kitna’s ban from campus. He remained enrolled in virtual classes while living at home with his parents in Burleson, Texas.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll