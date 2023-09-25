Flooding in the Mexican state of Jalisco leaves 7 people dead and 9 others missing

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Flooding in the western Mexico state of Jalisco killed at least seven people and left nine others missing Monday.

Emergency personnel arrived early Monday afternoon after the Jalocote stream overflowed its banks, according to the state of Jalisco on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Roads and homes were also damaged by the flood, which followed heavy rain in the region.

The Jalocote runs through a small town of just over 200 residents into Autlán de Navarro, a municipality in the southern coastal region of Jalisco.

Municipal firefighters, the Red Cross and emergency responders from three nearby cities were able to rescue three people from the water, according to Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro.

With the help of rescue dogs, drones and a medical helicopter, authorities are continuing to search for the remaining nine missing locals.

“Currently the creek is no longer swollen, but there continues to be a large influx of water,” Alfaro said via X just before noon.