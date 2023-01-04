Jamaica grants paternal, adoptive leave to public workers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The government of Jamaica has for the first time allowed public employees to take paternal leave and adoptive leave, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced Wednesday.

Officials also increased paid maternity leave from 40 days to three months.

The measures went into effect on Jan. 1.

The changes were approved as Jamaican officials also review public salaries with the aim to retain local workers on an island with some 100,000 government employees.