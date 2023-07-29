This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that housed what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ logo on Twitter building sparks investigation
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ at Women’s World Cup
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian servicemen and servicewomen stand in a formation, with the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in the background, during an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
Sports

James Rodriguez happy to play in Brazil with Sao Paulo

 
Share

SAO PAULO (AP) — Attacking midfielder James Rodríguez signed for Sao Paulo on a free transfer in a move announced by the Brazilian club on Saturday.

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player agreed a two-year contract. He has been out of action since he left Greek club Olympiakos in April.

The 32-year-old Colombian said in a video posted online that he was happy to return to Brazil, where he impressed at the 2014 World Cup.

“It was here that I was shown to the world,” he said. “I could not miss the feeling of wearing the ‘heaviest’ shirt of this magical place. The shirt of the Brazilian club with most international titles. Amazing things happen here in Brazil. Amazing things happen here at Sao Paulo.”

He also played for Colombia at the 2018 World Cup. He has made a total of 90 appearances for Colombia, scoring 26 goals.

Rodríguez joined Portuguese club Porto in 2010. He left for Monaco three years later before moving to Madrid in 2014 as one of the most promising players in world soccer. He joined Bayern Munich in 2017 after disappointing seasons in Spain.

Rodriguez joined Everton in 2020, followed by Qatar’s Al-Rayyan and Olympiakos.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports